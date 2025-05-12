



Operation Sindoor was the result of 12 days of meticulous planning by Indian security and intelligence agencies, undertaken in response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The operation was conceived as a calibrated and calculated act of retribution, specifically targeting the terror modules and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) believed to be responsible for orchestrating the attack.





The planning phase for Operation Sindoor spanned approximately eight to nine days, during which the core strategy was developed. This was followed by an additional three to four days of refinement, focusing on intelligence gathering and the discreet selection of targets to ensure maximum impact on terror infrastructure while minimizing collateral damage. Throughout this period, Indian agencies continuously adapted their strategy to keep the enemy and its intelligence networks in a state of confusion, thereby preventing any anticipation or pre-emption of India’s response.





In the early hours of May 7, 2025, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes against nine identified terror-linked sites-four located within Pakistan and five in PoK. The operation, which lasted approximately 25 minutes between 1:05 am and 1:30 am, specifically targeted key infrastructure belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Notably, the strikes avoided Pakistani military installations, underscoring India's intent to keep the response focused, measured, and non-escalatory.





The selection of targets was based on robust intelligence inputs, confirming their involvement in cross-border terrorism and direct links to the Pahalgam attack. Special precision munitions were used, and the operation was a joint effort involving all three branches of the Indian armed forces.





Operation Sindoor fits a pattern of Indian responses to major terror attacks, with action typically taken around 12 days after such incidents, as seen previously after the Uri and Pulwama attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was actively involved in monitoring the operation throughout the night, reflecting the highest level of political oversight and resolve.





India’s approach was characterized by restraint and a clear message: the operation was not intended to escalate into broader conflict but to hold accountable those responsible for terrorism against Indian citizens. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval communicated to international counterparts that India’s actions were non-escalatory and that India remained prepared to respond firmly if provoked.





The operation was widely hailed within India, with leaders across the political spectrum expressing support for the armed forces and emphasizing national unity. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other officials lauded the precision and success of the strikes, while the Ministry of Defence reiterated the commitment to bring perpetrators of terror to justice. The Indian Army and government officials made it clear that no Pakistani civilian or military infrastructure was targeted, and that the focus remained solely on terror bases.





Pakistan, on its part, condemned the strikes and claimed to have responded with artillery fire across the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties on the Indian side. The situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining heightened alertness, but India’s messaging has consistently emphasized restraint and a lack of intent to escalate further unless provoked.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s resolve to combat terrorism emanating from across its borders. The operation was marked by meticulous planning, strategic deception, and precise execution, all underpinned by strong political will and a commitment to avoid civilian or military escalation. By targeting only terror infrastructure, India sought to deliver a decisive yet restrained response, reinforcing its position against cross-border terrorism while signalling readiness to defend its citizens and interests.





