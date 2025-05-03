



India has entered a new era of space technology with its satellites practising "dogfights" in orbit-a term borrowed from aerial combat to describe close-range, coordinated manoeuvres between spacecraft. This sophisticated exercise is part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment) mission, which aims to develop and demonstrate advanced in-space rendezvous, docking, and undocking capabilities.





What Does "Dogfighting" In Space Mean?





In the context of space, "dogfighting" refers to the ability of two or more satellites to autonomously perform intricate manoeuvres in close proximity to each other, much like fighter jets in aerial combat. These maneuvers include approaching, orbiting, and precisely aligning with each other at high speeds-up to 28,800 km/h-while maintaining safety and mission objectives. Unlike actual combat, these exercises are peaceful demonstrations of technological prowess and are essential for future space operations such as satellite servicing, space station assembly, and interplanetary missions.





The SPADEX Mission And Its Objectives





SPADEX is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission launched by ISRO to validate the autonomous docking and undocking of two small satellites-SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)-in low-Earth orbit, at an altitude of about 470–500 kilometers. Each satellite weighs around 220 kg and is equipped with advanced guidance, navigation, and control systems, including star sensors, sun sensors, magnetometers, reaction wheels, and thrusters.





The Primary Objectives of SPADEX Include:





Demonstrating autonomous rendezvous, docking, and undocking between satellites.

Enabling power transfer between docked spacecraft, a key capability for future space stations and deep-space missions.

Testing payload operations after undocking and validating composite spacecraft control systems.

Establishing India as the fourth nation, after the US, Russia, and China, to achieve successful in-orbit satellite docking.





Recent Developments: Indian Satellites in "Dogfight" Manoeuvres





In 2025, ISRO conducted a rare and advanced "dogfight" in space, where the chaser and target satellites performed close-range, coordinated manoeuvres autonomously. This followed earlier manually controlled proximity operations and successful docking and undocking exercises. Notably, ISRO achieved two successful docking operations, with the second being fully autonomous from a distance of 15 meters to docking, and included a demonstration of power transfer between the satellites.





The satellites, after multiple docking and undocking operations, retained about 50% of their fuel, thanks to efficient mission planning and frugal orbital management. This operational efficiency extends the mission life and allows for further experiments.





Strategic And Societal Significance





The SPADEX mission and its "dogfight" exercises are crucial for India's future ambitions:





They lay the groundwork for constructing and maintaining the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station).





They enable complex missions such as lunar sample returns and multi-launch deep space missions, which require docking technology.





The demonstration of such advanced capabilities signals India’s growing self-reliance and technological maturity in the global space arena, especially as other nations like China and the US are also advancing similar technologies.





Brigadier Anshuman Narang (Retd) , a space expert, highlighted that these achievements represent a leap in peaceful robotization and indigenisation of space technology, aligning with the vision of an "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India.





Conclusion





India’s practice of "dogfighting" in space is a landmark achievement, showcasing the country’s ability to execute complex, autonomous satellite manoeuvres in orbit. The SPADEX mission not only demonstrates advanced technological capabilities but also paves the way for future strategic and scientific missions, reinforcing India’s position as a major player in the rapidly evolving field of space exploration.





IDN (With Inputs From NDTV)







