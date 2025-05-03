



The Government of India has initiated a significant procurement drive to bolster its air defence capabilities by acquiring the next-generation Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS-NG). The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking Indian vendors to supply 48 launchers, 48 night-vision sights, 85 missiles, and one missile test station under the “Buy (Indian)” category, emphasising the government’s commitment to indigenous defence production and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The VSHORADS-NG is designed as a man-portable, shoulder-fired missile system capable of providing terminal and point defence against a spectrum of aerial threats, including fighter and transport aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). These systems employ advanced infrared (IR) homing technology, enabling “fire-and-forget” operation, which allows the missile to autonomously track and engage targets after launch without further guidance. The system is specified to operate effectively both by day and night and in all weather conditions, including extreme environments such as snow-bound high-altitude areas, deserts, plains, coastal, and maritime domains.





Key operational requirements outlined in the RFP include:





Effective Range: The missile must engage targets at distances up to 6,000 meters, with a minimum engagement range of 500 meters.





Target Speed: It should be capable of intercepting aerial threats approaching at speeds of 400 meters per second or more.





Deployment: The system must be rapidly deployable, transitioning from transport to firing mode within three minutes, and must be man-portable, allowing single-person carriage over long distances. It should also be transportable via vehicles, ships, aircraft, and be suitable for para-dropped operations.





Versatility: The system is intended for use across all three services-Army, Navy, and Air Force-and is adaptable for both land and ship-based platforms.





This procurement comes as part of a broader effort to replace aging Russian-origin Igla systems, which currently form the backbone of India’s very short-range air defence but are considered insufficient in light of modern threats, especially from drones and low-flying aircraft. The DRDO, in collaboration with Indian industry partners, has developed the VSHORADS-NG, which has undergone successful developmental and field trials, demonstrating its capability to intercept high-speed, low-altitude targets, including drones with low thermal signatures.





The RFP mandates at least 50% indigenous content, reinforcing the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The current acquisition is expected to be a precursor to larger-scale inductions, with future plans indicating the potential procurement of hundreds of launchers and thousands of missiles to comprehensively modernize India’s air defence network.





The VSHORADS-NG procurement marks a strategic leap in India’s air defence preparedness, aiming to provide agile, modern, and indigenous protection for frontline troops and critical assets against rapidly evolving aerial threats.





