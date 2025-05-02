



The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, marked the deadliest assault on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, with 26–28 people killed, most of them tourists. The attack, carried out by five armed militants in the Baisaran Valley, targeted non-Muslims, with eyewitnesses reporting that the assailants asked victims to identify their religion before shooting them.





The Resistance Front (TRF), initially claimed responsibility, but later retracted, while Indian authorities accused Pakistan-based groups of orchestrating the attack.





In the aftermath, India took several strong measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing borders, and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. The Indian Army was granted "complete operational freedom" to determine the nature and timing of its response to the attack. At the same time, India launched a wave of arrests and raids against suspected separatists within Kashmir, demolished homes of alleged militants, and expelled Pakistani nationals, including families of former militants who had returned as part of rehabilitation programs.





Pakistan, denying involvement, responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace and trade routes to India, and expelling Indian diplomats. Both countries increased military deployments along the border, with Pakistan placing its forces on high alert and moving air defense and artillery units to forward positions. Skirmishes and ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control (LoC), further raising fears of a broader conflict.





Amidst the escalating standoff, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, in an interview on Fox News, expressed deep concern over the risk of a wider regional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours. Vance emphasised that while the United States supports India’s right to defend itself, it hopes India’s response to the Pahalgam attack does not escalate into a broader conflict. He urged Pakistan to cooperate with India in addressing cross-border terrorism, stating, "We hope, frankly, that Pakistan-to the extent that they're responsible-cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".





The U.S. Secretary of Defence also conveyed condolences to India and reiterated America’s strong support, while maintaining close contact with both Indian and Pakistani officials to help de-escalate the situation.





Despite diplomatic efforts, the situation remains tense. India continues to hold Pakistan responsible for the attack, while Pakistan warns of imminent Indian military action and vows to respond decisively if attacked. Both sides have taken unprecedented steps, including suspending key bilateral agreements and restricting cross-border movement, signaling a breakdown in the established post-1971 framework for managing crises.





The U.S. position underscores the urgent need for restraint and dialogue to prevent a regional war, while also calling for genuine cooperation against terrorism. The risk of escalation remains high, with Kashmir’s population caught in the crossfire and living in fear of further violence and instability.





The Pahalgam attack has pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of conflict, prompting strong U.S. appeals for de-escalation and renewed efforts to address the root causes of cross-border terrorism through cooperation rather than war.





Agencies







