



India has made a significant leap in indigenous defence technology with the unveiling of potent Kamikaze drones powered by home-built engines, capable of striking targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. Developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), these loitering munitions—also known as "do-and-die" drones—are designed to address modern battlefield requirements, drawing lessons from their extensive use in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts.





The Indian Kamikaze drone, named "Bharat" in some reports, measures approximately 2.8 meters in length with a 3.5-meter wingspan and weighs about 120 kilograms. It is powered by a 30-horsepower Wankel engine, developed indigenously by NAL, which enables the drone to achieve a maximum speed of 180 km/h and a flight range of up to 1,000 kilometres. The drone can carry an explosive payload of 25 kilograms, making it a formidable weapon for precision strikes on high-value enemy assets.





NAL's 30hp Wankel engine on the test rig

These drones are engineered for extended endurance, with the ability to loiter over target areas for up to nine hours. This allows them to hover and surveillance until a command is given to strike, maximizing their effectiveness against time-sensitive or mobile targets. The drones can be deployed individually or in swarms, overwhelming enemy radar and air defences through coordinated attacks.





A standout feature is their capacity to operate in GPS-denied environments—a common challenge in modern electronic warfare. The Indian Kamikaze drones utilise the indigenous NAViC satellite navigation system for precise targeting and navigation, ensuring reliability even if GPS signals are jammed or unavailable.





The development of these drones is part of a broader CSIR initiative, with NAL as the nodal agency and collaboration from major engineering laboratories across India. Dr. Abhay Pashilkar, Director of NAL, describes these fully indigenous Kamikaze drones as "game-changing 21st-century war machines," emphasizing their role in enhancing India's self-reliance and technological edge in defence.





By leveraging indigenous engines and advanced navigation systems, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign technology and strengthen its national security posture. The drones' ability to be deployed in swarms and function in contested electronic environments aligns with the evolving nature of modern warfare, as demonstrated in recent global conflicts.





India’s indigenous Kamikaze drones, powered by NAL-developed Wankel engines, represent a major technological breakthrough. With their long range, heavy payload, and advanced navigation capabilities, these drones are poised to become a critical asset for the Indian armed forces, marking a significant stride toward self-reliance and modernization in military technology.





Agencies







