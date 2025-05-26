



India's defence establishment is developing a sophisticated multi-sensor approach to counter advanced stealth aircraft through the integration of Bharat Electronics Limited's (BEL) Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system with the next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) variant of the indigenous UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. This technological convergence represents a significant leap in India's air defence capabilities, specifically designed to detect and engage stealth platforms like the F-22 Raptor and Chengdu J-20 that employ radar-absorbing materials and advanced low-observable technologies. The complementary nature of these systems addresses the fundamental weaknesses inherent in stealth aircraft design, creating multiple detection pathways that significantly reduce the effectiveness of enemy stealth capabilities.





Indigenous IRST Development And Capabilities





The development of India's indigenous IRST system represents a cornerstone achievement in the country's quest for self-reliance in critical defence technologies. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have collaborated to create a long-range dual-band infrared search and track system specifically designed for the Su-30MKI fighter fleet.





The Defence Acquisition Council approved this project under the "Make-II" category in May 2018, with the Indian Air Force planning to equip 84 upgraded Su-30MKI aircraft, designated as Super Su-30MKI, with this advanced system. The indigenous IRST development marks a strategic shift away from dependence on Russian-origin systems, enhancing India's technological sovereignty in critical defence equipment.





The technical specifications of the BEL IRST system demonstrate its sophisticated counter-stealth capabilities. The system is designed to provide long-range infrared detection, enabling effective identification of enemy aircraft at significant distances through their thermal signatures. A wide field of view allows pilots to scan broader areas for potential threats, while high-resolution displays provide clear super narrow infrared and electro-optical images for precise target identification. The system incorporates automatic tracking capabilities for both air and ground targets, reducing pilot workload during complex engagement scenarios. Perhaps most critically, the IRST features 3D localisation capabilities through an integrated eye-safe laser rangefinder, enabling accurate target positioning essential for engagement calculations.





The technological sophistication of the proposed IRST system positions it as a high-end strategic defence product competitive with existing global IRST systems. The system integrates Television Day Camera, Infrared, and LASER sensors in a single window for comprehensive air-to-air and air-to-ground target tracking and localisation. This multi-sensor fusion approach significantly enhances the Indian Air Force's air superiority capabilities by providing pilots with multiple detection and tracking modalities within a unified interface. The contract signing between HAL and BEL in April 2022 formalised this collaboration, representing a significant milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing.





UTTAM AESA Radar Evolution And GaN Technology





The UTTAM AESA radar development program represents India's most ambitious indigenous radar technology initiative, evolving from Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) based systems to advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) variants. Developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) under DRDO, the UTTAM radar began development in 2012 and has progressed through multiple iterations. The current UTTAM MK-1 features 912 Transmit/Receive Modules (TRMs) and has achieved 95% indigenous content, with only one imported subsystem. The radar has completed extensive testing, including 230 hours of airborne testing on Tejas fighter jets and executive aircraft, demonstrating its operational readiness.





The transition to Gallium Nitride technology represents a quantum leap in radar capabilities and performance characteristics. While the current GaAs-based UTTAM demonstrates impressive capabilities, including tracking over 50 targets simultaneously and engaging multiple threats concurrently, the GaN variant promises significantly enhanced performance. GaN technology offers superior power efficiency, allowing for higher output power with reduced energy consumption, which translates to extended detection ranges and improved target resolution. The technology also provides improved heat dissipation characteristics, enabling more compact and efficient radar designs that can operate at higher power levels without thermal degradation.





The strategic implications of GaN-based UTTAM radars extend beyond mere performance improvements to encompass fundamental advantages in counter-stealth operations. The enhanced power output and improved signal processing capabilities of GaN technology enable the radar to overcome some of the absorption characteristics of stealth materials through more powerful transmission and sophisticated signal analysis. The low probability of intercept (LPI) characteristics of the AESA design, combined with GaN's enhanced capabilities, make the Tejas Mk1A and future platforms equipped with this radar more formidable opponents in aerial combat scenarios. DRDO plans to integrate GaN-based UTTAM variants into next-generation fighter programs including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), ensuring technological superiority across India's future fighter fleet.





Integrated Counter-Stealth Methodology





The combination of BEL IRST and GaN UTTAM AESA creates a multi-spectral detection network that exploits fundamental vulnerabilities in stealth aircraft design. Stealth technology primarily focuses on reducing radar cross-section through geometric shaping and radar-absorbing materials, but these aircraft still generate substantial infrared signatures from engine exhaust, aerodynamic heating, and internal heat sources.





The IRST system's passive detection capability provides a critical advantage, as it operates without emitting detectable radiation, making it difficult for enemy aircraft to detect the search process. This passive operation allows Indian fighters to maintain tactical surprise while systematically scanning for stealth targets that might otherwise remain undetected by conventional radar systems.





The technological synergy between infrared and radar detection creates multiple engagement pathways that significantly complicate stealth aircraft operations. IRST systems can detect stealth aircraft in some cases more effectively than traditional radar, particularly when the aircraft are using afterburners or operating in conditions that enhance their thermal signatures. The angular resolution of IRST systems often exceeds that of radar due to the shorter wavelength of infrared radiation, providing more precise target location data. When combined with the GaN UTTAM's enhanced processing power and multi-target tracking capabilities, this creates a comprehensive detection envelope that covers both electromagnetic and thermal spectral domains.





The operational integration of these systems enables sophisticated engagement strategies that maximise the effectiveness of both technologies. Pilots can use IRST detection to initially locate potential threats without activating radar systems, maintaining electromagnetic silence while gathering target information. Once targets are identified through infrared detection, the GaN UTTAM can be employed for precise target tracking and weapons guidance, utilising its enhanced power and processing capabilities to overcome stealth countermeasures.





This approach allows fighters to launch surprise attacks using infrared homing or fire-and-forget missiles without revealing their position through radar emissions. Alternatively, fighters can close to cannon range using IRST guidance alone, maintaining complete electromagnetic silence throughout the engagement sequence.





Conclusion





The integration of BEL IRST and GaN UTTAM AESA represents a sophisticated and comprehensive approach to countering modern stealth threats. By combining passive infrared detection with advanced electronically scanned array radar technology, India has developed a multi-spectral detection capability that addresses the fundamental limitations of single-sensor approaches to stealth detection. The indigenous development of both systems ensures technological independence and provides a foundation for continued advancement in counter-stealth capabilities.





The strategic implications of this technological integration extend beyond immediate tactical advantages to encompass long-term deterrence and regional stability. As stealth aircraft become increasingly prevalent in regional air forces, India's development of effective counter-stealth capabilities provides a crucial balancing factor that maintains the credibility of its air defence posture.





The continued evolution of both systems, particularly the advancement to GaN technology in the UTTAM radar, ensures that India's counter-stealth capabilities will remain relevant and effective against future threat developments. This technological achievement represents not only a significant advancement in Indian defence capabilities but also establishes India as a major player in advanced avionics and sensor technology development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







