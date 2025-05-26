SkyStriker loitering munitions, used in Ops Sindoor, located & destroyed targets with precision

Operation Sindoor stands as a watershed moment in India’s military history, marking a significant shift from traditional ground-centric warfare to a conflict dominated by air power and sophisticated air defence. Unlike previous engagements, this operation was characterized by its reliance on both manned and unmanned platforms, rigorously testing the country’s aerial warfare capabilities and, crucially, the effectiveness of its indigenous defence systems.





A defining feature of Operation Sindoor was the extensive deployment of domestically developed weaponry and support systems. Over the past decade, India has steadily pursued the goal of self-reliance in defence, a vision encapsulated in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The operation provided a real-world proving ground for this ambition, with the majority of weapons and equipment used being indigenous. The successful performance of these systems not only vindicated India’s strategic focus on domestic manufacturing but also highlighted the risks of over-reliance on global supply chains, as seen during recent global crises.





The operation unfolded in a series of decisive phases, beginning with the elimination of hostile camps, followed by the neutralization of enemy air defence radars and systems, and culminating in targeted strikes on enemy air bases. India’s layered air defence network—integrating long-range S-400 systems, medium-range surface-to-air missiles like Akash and Spyder, and various air defence guns—functioned seamlessly. Notably, almost all enemy attacks were intercepted mid-air, with negligible damage from those that managed to breach the initial defences. The operation also showcased the robust integration of indigenous and imported systems, with command and control centers maintaining comprehensive situational awareness and effective target engagement.





A particular point of pride was the performance of the Akash missile system, developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) and conceived by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. The armed forces’ satisfaction with Akash underscores the maturity and reliability of India’s home-grown solutions.





The success of Operation Sindoor has had a cascading effect on the morale of the armed forces, the scientific community, and the domestic defence industry. Confidence in indigenous systems is at an all-time high, paving the way for accelerated induction of advanced systems and bulk production orders. Internationally, India’s demonstrated capability is expected to drive a new phase of growth in defence exports.





However, the operation also highlighted the need for continued vigilance and rapid innovation. Technology in the defence sector is evolving at a breakneck pace, and India must ensure that its procurement and induction processes are streamlined to prevent obsolescence. Simplifying processes, integrating development and induction phases, and ensuring clear roadmaps for each project are essential steps.





Looking ahead, India must focus on both advancing and countering niche technologies. The exponential growth in unmanned systems—across land, sea, and air—necessitates a dual focus on developing cutting-edge platforms (from micro-drones to HALE UAVs and UGVs) and robust anti-unmanned systems. Investment in areas such as hypersonics, quantum technologies, directed energy weapons, advanced sensors, and miniaturized electronics is critical. Additionally, future warfare may increasingly involve space and cyber domains, requiring parallel and accelerated R&D in these spheres.





Operation Sindoor has unequivocally demonstrated India’s dominance in modern warfare, underpinned by a robust and increasingly self-reliant defence ecosystem. The operation’s success should serve as a springboard for going “full throttle” on indigenous systems, with a relentless focus on innovation, integration, and rapid induction. By doing so, India can not only safeguard its own security but also emerge as a global leader in defence technology and exports. The momentum gained must be sustained through visionary investments and policy reforms, ensuring that India remains ahead of the technological curve in the ever-evolving landscape of modern warfare.





