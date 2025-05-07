EAM S Jaishankar with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar





Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, publicly declared Israel’s support for India’s right to self-defence following the Indian military’s launch of Operation Sindoor.





This statement came in the wake of Indian armed forces conducting precision strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.





Ambassador Azar emphasised that terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their “heinous crimes against the innocent,” reinforcing Israel’s backing of India’s actions. He posted on X, “Israel supports India’s right for self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor”.





Details of Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting terror infrastructure believed to be responsible for orchestrating attacks against India. The strikes were carried out at 1:44 am, using advanced precision munitions and kamikaze drones, and specifically targeted known terrorist camps without hitting any Pakistani military, civilian, or economic sites. Among the sites targeted were the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.





The Indian Ministry of Defence described the operation as “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” highlighting that India had demonstrated restraint in both the selection of targets and the execution of the strikes. The operation was intended as a direct response to the Pahalgam attack and aimed to neutralize top terrorist leaders involved in cross-border terrorism.





International Reactions





The strikes prompted varied international responses. The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated it was closely monitoring the situation and echoed calls for de-escalation, as did President Donald Trump, who expressed hope that tensions would subside quickly. The UAE also urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.





Pakistan condemned the Indian strikes, calling them an act of war and alleging civilian casualties, while also claiming to have shot down Indian aircraft in retaliatory actions. India, however, maintained that its actions were precise and avoided civilian or military casualties on the Pakistani side, focusing solely on terror infrastructure.





