



Operation Sindoor was a meticulously planned, tri-services military response by India, executed in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting nine terrorist-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians-primarily tourists-were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was linked to the Pahalgam massacre, prompting India to act against the infrastructure supporting such attacks.





Rationale Behind Target Selection





Each of the nine sites targeted in Operation Sindoor had a documented history of involvement in major terror plots, infiltration attempts, or as logistical and training hubs for terrorist groups operating against India. The selection was based on cumulative intelligence assessments, focusing on locations with strategic significance to the terror ecosystem across the India-Pakistan border.





Key Sites And Their Significance





Bahawalpur (Markaz Subhan Allah): Headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), led by Masood Azhar. JeM has been responsible for several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. Targeting Bahawalpur was aimed at disrupting JeM’s command and control structure.





Muridke (Markaz Taiba): The nerve centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Muridke has served as the primary training and indoctrination ground for LeT operatives, including those involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Its extensive infrastructure supports recruitment, training, and logistical operations.





Kotli (Markaz Abbas and Maskar Raheel Shahid): Located in PoK, Kotli is a major base for training suicide bombers and launching cross-border attacks. It is used by both JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) for preparing cadres and facilitating infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.





Gulpur: Used repeatedly as a launchpad for attacks in Rajouri and Poonch during 2023 and 2024. It serves as a staging area for terrorists targeting Indian security forces and civilians in these regions.





Sawai (Shawai Nalla Camp): Linked to LeT operations in northern Kashmir, particularly for attacks in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. This camp supports tactical training and operational planning for attacks in the Kashmir Valley.





Sarjal and Barnala (Markaz Ahle Hadith): These sites are situated near the International Border and Line of Control and are considered critical infiltration routes for terrorists crossing into India.





Mehmoona (Mehmoona Joya): A known Hizbul Mujahideen camp near Sialkot, used for training and directing remnants of the group, which has historically been active in Kashmir.





Muzaffarabad Camps (Shawai Nalla Camp and Syedna Bilal Camp): Both camps are significant for LeT and JeM operations, providing training, logistics, and launch facilities for attacks into Indian territory.





The Full Sites List



1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM 2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT 3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM 4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM 5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT 6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM 7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM 8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT 9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM





Nature And Execution of The Operation





Operation Sindoor was characterised by precision strikes using long-range standoff weapons, coordinated by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Notably, the operation deliberately avoided Pakistani military installations, focusing exclusively on terrorist infrastructure to minimise escalation and civilian casualties. This approach demonstrated India’s intent to hold perpetrators accountable for the Pahalgam massacre while exercising restraint and adhering to international norms.





Following the strikes, India undertook a diplomatic outreach to major global capitals, including the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to explain the rationale and limited scope of the operation. This was aimed at building international understanding and support, emphasising that the strikes were a targeted response to terrorism and not an act of aggression against Pakistan as a state.





Bahawalpur, Kotli, and the other sites were targeted in Operation Sindoor because they represent the backbone of the infrastructure used by groups like JeM, LeT, and HM to plan, train, and launch attacks against India. The operation was a direct, focused response to the Pahalgam attack, designed to degrade the operational capabilities of these groups and signal India’s resolve to act decisively against cross-border terrorism.





