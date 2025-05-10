



In the wake of escalating hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, 2025, India launched a series of precision airstrikes against key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) installations. The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, were a calibrated response to Pakistan’s subsequent drone and missile attacks targeting Indian civilian areas and military infrastructure across the western sector.





Strategic Objectives Behind Target Selection





India’s selection of targets was driven by a clear objective: to degrade Pakistan’s ability to launch further aerial attacks-whether by drones or fighter jets-while minimizing collateral damage. According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) focused exclusively on military assets, ensuring that only operational and strategic military sites were engaged.





The primary goals were:





Crippling Pakistan’s aerial strike and reconnaissance capabilities Disrupting command and control nodes for drone and fighter operations Deterring further cross-border attacks on Indian territory





Key Targets And Their Significance





1. Nur Khan Airbase (Chaklala, Rawalpindi)





This base serves as the nerve center for Pakistan’s aerial mobility and is the headquarters of its Air Mobility Command. It houses the Saab-2000 AEW&C aircraft, which played a critical role in coordinating Pakistan’s recent drone and missile attacks. By targeting Nur Khan, India aimed to disrupt Pakistan’s airborne early warning and command capabilities, thereby blunting its ability to coordinate complex aerial operations.





2. Rafiqui Airbase (Shorkot, Punjab)





Home to advanced squadrons of JF-17 and Mirage fighters, Rafiqui is a pivotal training and operational hub for missions in Punjab and Kashmir. The base’s central location allows rapid deployment across multiple fronts. By striking Rafiqui, India sought to degrade Pakistan’s fighter jet deployment capabilities and diminish its air defence network’s responsiveness.





3. Murid Airbase (Chakwal, Punjab)





Murid has emerged as the headquarters of Pakistan’s drone warfare program, housing indigenous Shahpar-I drones and Turkish-made Bayraktar-TB2 and Akinci UAVs. Over the preceding days, hundreds of drones-both surveillance and armed-were launched from Murid against Indian targets. Neutralizing this base was intended to directly curtail Pakistan’s ability to conduct drone-based surveillance and strikes.





4. Additional Targets





India also struck radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base using precision munitions, further impairing Pakistan’s air defence and early warning systems. Armed drones were launched at four air defence sites, with at least one radar confirmed destroyed.





Operational Approach And Impact





India employed air-launched precision weapons, including stand-off munitions, to ensure high accuracy and limit collateral damage. The strikes were executed from within Indian airspace, leveraging advanced fighter jets and drones. Notably, the operation marked the first time since 1971 that India struck across the settled international border, signalling a significant escalation in response to persistent cross-border terrorism and aerial provocations.





The immediate impact of these strikes is assessed as follows:





Degradation of Pakistan’s drone launch and control infrastructure Disruption of fighter jet operations and rapid response capabilities Impairment of radar and air defence coverage in key sectors A strong deterrent message against further escalation





India’s actions were framed as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, with a clear intent to avoid civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The government reiterated its commitment to non-escalation, contingent on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan’s military. The strikes were also a kinetic message that India’s tolerance for attacks on its soil has reached its limit, and that future provocations would be met with decisive military responses.





Conclusion





India’s targeting of the Nur Khan, Rafiqui, and Murid airbases, along with supporting radar and air defence sites, reflects a deliberate strategy to neutralize Pakistan’s capacity for aerial warfare-particularly its growing reliance on drones and advanced fighter jets. The operation underscores a shift in India’s posture, demonstrating both technological sophistication and strategic restraint, while sending a clear signal of deterrence to Pakistan.





Based On A NDTV Report











