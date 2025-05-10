



On the night of May 9, 2025, at approximately 9:00 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India came under unprovoked firing from Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary in the Jammu sector. This ceasefire violation, which targeted BSF posts, prompted a swift and decisive response from Indian forces. According to official statements, the BSF retaliated in a commensurate manner, inflicting widespread damage to Pakistani posts and assets along the border.





A significant highlight of the BSF’s response was the complete destruction of a terrorist launch pad located in Looni, District Sialkot, Pakistan, directly opposite the Akhnoor area in Jammu. The BSF confirmed that the Looni launch pad, believed to be a staging ground for cross-border terrorist activities, was entirely neutralised during the operation. This action was part of a calibrated and measured response to the ceasefire violation, underlining India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and counter cross-border terrorism.





No casualties were reported on the Indian side, but the incident has led to heightened tensions along the border, with security forces maintaining a high alert across the region. The destruction of the Looni launch pad marks a significant escalation, as it not only targeted terrorist infrastructure but also sent a clear message regarding India’s zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism.





Earlier on the same day, the BSF had successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt in the Samba sector of the Jammu frontier. A large group of terrorists, reportedly backed by cover fire from the Pakistan Rangers’ Dhandhar post, attempted to breach the border. The BSF’s advanced surveillance grid detected the movement, and alert troops engaged the infiltrators in a fierce gunfight. At least seven terrorists were neutralised in the exchange, and retaliatory fire caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post itself.





The BSF also released a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) video clip showing the destruction of the Pakistani Dhandhar post, further emphasising the effectiveness and precision of their operations. These incidents come amid a broader escalation, with India accusing Pakistan of using drones, missiles, and loitering munitions to target military sites and urban centres across the border. However, Indian defences successfully neutralised these threats, preventing any significant damage or casualties.





The events of May 9, 2025, underscore a period of heightened hostilities along the India-Pakistan border. The BSF’s robust response-including the destruction of a terrorist launch pad in Sialkot’s Looni, the neutralisation of seven infiltrators, and significant damage to Pakistani military infrastructure-demonstrates India’s firm stance against cross-border aggression and terrorism. Security forces remain vigilant, prepared to respond to any further provocations to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the nation.





