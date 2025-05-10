



Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response under "Operation Sindoor," major Indian travel companies have suspended all packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

This comes in direct response to both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly supporting Pakistan during the ongoing conflict, particularly after India’s targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Leading travel operators such as EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings, Travomint, and Pickyourtrail have announced a complete halt on new bookings and packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This decision aligns with a broader industry sentiment that prioritises national interest and traveller safety over business engagements with countries perceived as unsupportive of India’s stance during the crisis.





Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, emphasised that the suspension of travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey is rooted in the company’s commitment to uphold principles important to Indian citizens. He also advised Indian travellers to avoid these destinations until the situation stabilizes. Similarly, EaseMyTrip’s founder, Nishant Pitti, cited traveller safety as the top priority, urging customers to stay updated on official advisories and exercise caution before planning trips to sensitive regions. Travomint’s CEO, Alok K Singh, echoed this sentiment, stating the company’s support for the Indian call to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their support for Pakistan.





The travel boycott was triggered by explicit statements from Turkey and Azerbaijan, which condemned India’s military actions and expressed solidarity with Pakistan. The government of Azerbaijan criticized India’s strikes, citing concerns over civilian casualties and calling for diplomatic solutions. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs described India’s airstrike as "provocative" and warned of the risk of escalation into full-scale war. Additionally, reports have surfaced of Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones being used by Pakistan during the conflict, further aggravating Indian concerns.





The suspension is expected to cause a significant drop-over 50 percent-in bookings from India to Turkey and Azerbaijan, with many travellers already cancelling plans and considering alternative destinations such as Bali and Malaysia. This marks a notable shift in the Indian travel industry, reflecting a growing trend where businesses factor in geopolitical considerations and national sentiment when making international engagements.





The current conflict was sparked by a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians. In retaliation, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. The strikes led to a sharp escalation of hostilities, with both countries engaging in cross-border skirmishes and drone warfare. Turkey and Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan during this period further strained their relations with India, prompting the travel industry’s decisive action.





The suspension of travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan by Indian travel firms is a direct and coordinated response to the diplomatic stance taken by these countries amid the India-Pakistan conflict. It underscores the influence of international relations on business decisions and highlights the travel industry’s role in reflecting and reinforcing national sentiment during times of crisis.





