



The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet, is set to resume through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim in June 2025 after a five-year suspension.





The hiatus was initially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently by border tensions along the India-China Line of Actual Control. The resumption of the yatra coincides with Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary, a milestone expected to be celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the statehood day events.





Organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, the yatra traditionally operates from June to September via two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. The Nathu La route, opened in 2015, is considered shorter, more accessible, and safer than the Lipulekh route due to its well-maintained roads and peaceful environment.





Pilgrims begin their journey from Gangtok, Sikkim’s capital, and proceed to the Indo-China border before heading to the sacred sites, where they perform the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash, a practice significant to Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.





For the 2025 yatra, ten batches are expected to undertake the journey through Nathu La, with each batch spending approximately 21 days. The estimated cost per person is ₹2.83 lakh. The first group will depart from Delhi on June 15, crossing Nathu La on June 20, while the last batch will leave on August 7, crossing the border on August 12. The pilgrimage is open exclusively to Indian citizens holding valid passports, and the government does not provide any subsidy or financial assistance to participants.





In response to the yatra’s resumption, the Sikkim government has accelerated infrastructure development along the route. Two acclimatisation centres-one at the 16th Mile (about 10,000 feet) and another near Hangu Lake (14,000 feet)-are being established to help pilgrims adjust to high-altitude conditions and mitigate risks such as altitude sickness. These centres will provide accommodation, medical facilities, and other essential amenities. Additional improvements include the construction of toilets, rest houses, and enhanced road maintenance to ensure a safe and comfortable journey.





The return of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is expected to boost local economies in Sikkim by increasing tourism and creating new opportunities for residents. Local leaders and former pilgrims have highlighted the region’s safety, accessibility, and the positive economic impact the pilgrimage brings. The initiative to reopen the Nathu La route followed coordinated efforts between the central and state governments, responding to appeals from local representatives in Parliament.





Pilgrims are required to register in advance with the Ministry of External Affairs and must prepare physically for the demanding high-altitude trek. Authorities emphasize the importance of carrying all necessary documents and permits, as well as adhering to safety protocols throughout the journey.





The 2025 resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La Pass marks not only a spiritual and cultural milestone but also a significant moment for Sikkim as it celebrates 50 years of statehood, promising renewed economic activity and infrastructural growth in the region.





