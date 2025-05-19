



Security forces have launched a major search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following reports of suspicious movement in the area.





The operation began after a local woman reported spotting three suspected individuals in the Nowshera area late on Sunday night. Acting swiftly on this information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel initiated a comprehensive search to locate and identify the suspects.





Simultaneously, a similar search operation is underway in the forest belt of the neighboring Poonch district, reflecting heightened security measures across the region. Security has been intensified, with forces meticulously scanning every part of the affected areas to prevent any potential untoward incidents or infiltration attempts.





These operations are part of a broader security alert in Jammu and Kashmir, where search efforts have also been reported in other districts such as Kathua, Reasi, and Samba, triggered by intelligence inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists in the region. The current operations in Rajouri and Poonch are being conducted by joint teams of security forces to ensure maximum coverage and effectiveness.





The search operation in Rajouri comes a day after the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, who was detained for allegedly sharing sensitive information and maintaining continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. This arrest has further underscored the need for vigilance and proactive security measures in the border regions.





As of now, security forces continue their search in the identified areas, with no official reports yet of the apprehension of the suspects. The situation remains tense, and operations are ongoing to ensure the safety and security of the region's residents.





Based On A PTI Report







