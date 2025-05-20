Indian Army targeting Pakistani Army border posts with precision ordnance





In the aftermath of the most intense India-Pakistan military confrontation in decades, NDTV’s Nazir Masoodi became the first reporter to visit Indian Army posts at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara sector—one of the frontline areas that bore the brunt of cross-border hostilities during the recent escalation.





This visit, following “Operation Sindoor” and its aftermath, provides a rare, direct account of the situation on the ground and the resilience of Indian defences.





The conflict erupted after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. India attributed the attack to cross-border terrorist groups and launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indian forces destroyed nine terror bases belonging to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen, reportedly killing over 100 militants.





In retaliation, the Pakistani Army unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against Indian positions, particularly targeting the Kupwara sector. However, according to army personnel stationed at these posts, the Indian Army’s air defense systems and preparedness ensured that most incoming missiles and drones were intercepted before they could inflict any damage. Notably, even after heavy bombardment, Indian frontline bunkers, including those inspected by the NDTV team, remained intact and operational.





While Indian positions remained largely unscathed, Pakistani military installations and terrorist camps across the border reportedly suffered significant destruction, as confirmed by Indian soldiers at the post. The Indian response included precision strikes on selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory, further escalating the confrontation before both sides agreed to a ceasefire.





The ceasefire, brokered after four days of intense fighting, was formalised on May 10 following a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. The agreement mandated an immediate halt to all military actions across land, air, and sea, with instructions issued to forces on both sides to implement the truce.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on May 12, underscored the new security doctrine, warning that any repeat of attacks like Pahalgam would be met with formidable counterattacks. He declared, “Operation Sindoor is the new normal,” signalling a hardened stance against cross-border terrorism and a robust military posture at the LoC.





The ground report from Kupwara highlights the effectiveness of Indian defensive measures, the limited impact of Pakistani strikes on Indian positions, and the significant damage inflicted on adversary infrastructure. The episode marks a critical moment in India-Pakistan relations, with a fragile ceasefire now holding, but with both sides remaining on high alert.





NDTV Report







