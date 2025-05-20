



The Indian Air Force (IAF) released a powerful video titled “Indian Air Force – Responds with resolve always…” on its official social media handles, highlighting the force’s combat prowess and operational readiness in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.





The video, set to Piyush Mishra’s stirring “Aarambh Hai Prachand” from the film Gulaal, showcases dramatic visuals of IAF operations and describes the force as “unseen, unstoppable and unmatched,” emphasising its swift and precise aerial strike capabilities.





Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, as a direct and calibrated military response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Intelligence inputs confirmed the existence of nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which became the primary targets of the operation.





The IAF, along with other branches of the Indian armed forces, executed a series of coordinated air and missile strikes, utilizing advanced weaponry such as BrahMos and SCALP missiles, as well as loitering munitions. Notably, the operation was marked by the innovative use of unmanned dummy aircraft to deceive and disable Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, exposing their locations and allowing for more effective targeting.





Operational Highlights





The IAF struck 11 out of 12 key Pakistani air bases, crippling airstrips, hangars, and communication infrastructure, and reportedly damaging an airborne early warning aircraft and several long-endurance drones in Sindh.





The operation was conducted with a high degree of precision and professionalism, minimizing collateral damage and adhering to strict operational ethics.





The IAF’s air superiority was further demonstrated by successfully thwarting retaliatory Pakistani drone and missile attacks, with the help of India’s multilayered air defense systems, including the S-400, Akash, and MRSAM units.





During the operation, the IAF downed several Pakistani Air Force jets, including Mirage-5, JF-17 Thunder, F-16, and possibly a SAAB-2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft, using a combination of fighter jets and advanced air defence systems.





Strategic And Diplomatic Impact





Operation Sindoor marked a significant evolution in India’s military doctrine, shifting from deterrence to a cost-imposition strategy aimed at degrading terrorist infrastructure and imposing direct consequences on state sponsors of terrorism. The operation’s intensity led to urgent diplomatic interventions, resulting in a ceasefire after four days of hostilities.





Conclusion





The IAF’s video serves as both a morale booster and a strategic message, underlining the force’s readiness, technological sophistication, and unwavering resolve to protect national security interests. The “unseen, unstoppable and unmatched” theme encapsulates the IAF’s ability to deliver decisive responses to emerging threats, reinforcing India’s commitment to countering terrorism with precision and professionalism.





Based On A News18 Report







