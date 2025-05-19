TEJAS on display at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in 2023



Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, will lead the Indian delegation at the 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), scheduled to take place in Langkawi, Malaysia, from May 20 to 24, 2025.





The Indian presence at this prestigious event is marked by the establishment of a dedicated Indian Pavilion, which will be formally inaugurated by Minister Seth. This pavilion aims to showcase the robust growth, innovation, and self-reliance of India’s defence sector, underscoring the nation’s commitment to indigenous defence production and technological advancement.





A significant contingent of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) will participate in LIMA 2025, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Gliders India Limited.





Alongside these state-run entities, several private Indian defence companies will also exhibit their latest technologies and indigenous solutions in aerospace and maritime systems. This collective display will highlight India’s expanding capabilities and its emergence as a key player in the global defence industry.





India’s participation will be further strengthened by the deployment of key defence assets, such as a Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship. These assets will not only be on display but will also demonstrate the operational readiness and technological prowess of the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing India’s defence credentials on the international stage.





On the sidelines of the exhibition, Minister Sanjay Seth is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the Malaysian Minister of Defence, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. These talks are aimed at deepening defence cooperation and reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Malaysia, a relationship that has grown significantly and was further solidified during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to India in 2024.





India and Malaysia share a strong, multifaceted partnership, with defence and security cooperation forming a central pillar of their bilateral engagement. This collaboration continues to expand under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, reflecting shared interests in regional security and technological development.





LIMA, first held in 1991 and conducted biennially, is recognized as one of the largest and most influential maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. It serves as a vital platform for strategic dialogue, defence diplomacy, and technological innovation. India’s active and high-profile participation in LIMA 2025 is both timely and impactful, offering new opportunities for defence collaboration, industry partnerships, and the promotion of indigenous capabilities on a global stage.





