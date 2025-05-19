



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 as a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, has dramatically altered the strategic landscape between India and Pakistan. The operation showcased India’s growing technological edge and exposed significant weaknesses in Pakistan’s air defence and drone warfare capabilities.





The Indian Armed Forces executed a meticulously planned campaign, targeting nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the initial phase. Any Pakistani post violating the ceasefire was destroyed by coordinated night operations.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) then escalated the offensive, launching precision strikes on 11 Pakistani airbases, including critical sites at Jacobabad, Chaklala, and Sargodha. These bases are vital for the operation and deployment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and house key logistical and strategic assets.





The strikes were notable for their precision and speed. Indian forces neutralized radar installations, command centres, and ammunition depots at multiple locations, including Lahore, Chaklala, and Bholari.





Notably, the IAF bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence systems, using sophisticated electronic warfare tactics and deception. Unmanned dummy aircraft, disguised as fighter jets, were deployed to bait Pakistani radars into revealing their positions, which were then targeted by BrahMos and other advanced missiles.





Technological Superiority And Weapon Systems





India’s use of indigenous and advanced weapon systems was pivotal. The Akash surface-to-air missile system, equipped with electronic counter-countermeasures, played a central role in neutralizing Pakistani targets. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with its pinpoint accuracy and high survivability against air defences, was used extensively, reportedly achieving near one-meter accuracy in destroying runways, bunkers, and hangars.





The IAF’s ability to integrate electronic warfare, drone operations, and precision missile strikes paralyzed Pakistan’s air defence network. Pakistan’s Pechora and OSA-AK missile systems, as well as Chinese-supplied units in Lahore and Chaklala, were neutralized. The operation also resulted in the destruction of a vital Pakistani AWACS aircraft at Bholari airbase, as confirmed by retired Air Marshal Masood Akhtar.





Admission of Vulnerability And Calls for Modernisation





The aftermath of Operation Sindoor has triggered a wave of introspection within Pakistan’s strategic community. Dr. Qamar Cheema, a prominent Pakistani analyst, bluntly admitted that Pakistan’s current defence systems are inadequate against modern aerial threats. He emphasized the urgent need for advanced systems like the Russian S-400, warning that without such upgrades, Pakistan remains exposed to Indian aerial dominance. Cheema highlighted the confusion and panic caused by Indian drones penetrating Pakistani airspace and stressed the necessity for indigenous development in drone countermeasures and electronic warfare.





Pakistan’s military leadership has also acknowledged the severity of the strikes and the challenges faced in defending against technologically advanced attacks. The loss of critical assets and the inability to mount an effective counter-response have underscored the widening technological gap between the two nations.





Strategic Consequences





Operation Sindoor has served as a stark reminder to Pakistan that modern warfare is defined by technological superiority, not just conventional firepower. India’s ability to integrate indigenous technologies, electronic warfare, and precision strikes has established a clear advantage in the region. The operation’s success has prompted calls within Pakistan to urgently modernize its military, invest in advanced air defence systems, and develop homegrown capabilities to counter emerging threats.





Operation Sindoor has exposed the vulnerabilities of Pakistan’s air defence network, demonstrated India’s technological and operational superiority, and catalysed a debate within Pakistan about the urgent need for modernization and strategic rethinking in the face of evolving warfare.





Based On A Zee News Report







