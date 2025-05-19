



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is undertaking an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24, 2025. This marks his first foreign trip following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and was followed by Operation Sindoor-India’s military response targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





During this six-day tour, Jaishankar will meet with the leadership and counterparts in all three countries. The agenda includes comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.





A key focus will be briefing European partners on India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and recent developments in the subcontinent, particularly the heightened tensions with Pakistan.





The visit to Germany is especially significant as it coincides with Friedrich Merz’s recent assumption of office as the new Federal Chancellor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already conveyed his congratulations to Chancellor Merz and expressed a desire to strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which is rooted in over seventy years of diplomatic ties and robust economic engagement-bilateral trade now exceeds $30 billion. In Berlin, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss trade, technology, regional security, and bilateral cooperation.





In the Netherlands, Jaishankar will meet Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, with discussions expected to reschedule Prime Minister Modi’s previously planned visit, which was cancelled due to recent India-Pakistan tensions. India and the Netherlands share over 75 years of diplomatic relations, characterized by strong political, economic, and commercial ties, further strengthened by regular high-level exchanges.





Denmark is also a key stop, especially given its status as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The India-Denmark relationship is guided by the “Green Strategic Partnership,” focusing on sustainable development and climate action, and is built on shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to regional and international peace. Jaishankar’s meetings with Danish leadership aim to reinforce cooperation in these areas and rally international support for India’s position on terrorism.





All three countries recently expressed solidarity with India following the Pahalgam attack, condemning terrorism and extending condolences to the victims’ families. This gesture underscores the warmth and depth of India’s ties with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.





Jaishankar’s visit is seen as a strategic diplomatic outreach to reinforce India’s partnerships in Europe, advance cooperation in trade, technology, and green initiatives, and to ensure continued international support for India’s security concerns and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







