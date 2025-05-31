



Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, marked a decisive shift in the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.





The operation was characterised by India’s use of advanced, indigenous weaponry and precision-guided munitions to strike deep inside Pakistani territory, targeting nine key sites associated with terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





According to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, India’s military not only penetrated Pakistan’s defences but also delivered pinpoint blows to critical infrastructure, including radar systems, control units, and airbases, even striking near the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.





In the initial stages of Operation Sindoor, India acknowledged suffering some losses, but, as General Chauhan emphasised, the focus was not on the numbers but on the tactical response. Indian forces quickly rectified their approach and launched sustained, powerful attacks on May 7, 8, and 10, targeting multiple airbases and other strategic installations deep within Pakistan.





The CDS dismissed Pakistan’s claims that India had ceased operations after the first day, asserting that India’s response became increasingly robust and precise, with satellite imagery later confirming the accuracy and devastation of the strikes.





The conflict saw both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks, with Pakistan retaliating by targeting Indian military and civilian installations.





However, India’s ability to carry out large-scale, precision counter-terror operations against a nuclear-armed adversary—without crossing the nuclear threshold—highlighted a new conventional deterrence paradigm in South Asia.





General Chauhan underscored that there was ample room for conventional operations before nuclear escalation, and both militaries demonstrated professionalism and restraint throughout the crisis.





Operation Sindoor not only showcased India’s military readiness and technological superiority but also set a new threshold for future conflict dynamics in the region.





By successfully penetrating deep into Pakistan and delivering surgical strikes with minimal collateral damage and escalation risk, India has redefined the rules of engagement, asserting its dominance and deterring future provocations from across the border.





The ceasefire, brokered after four days of intense conflict, has held, and both sides have since resumed normalcy, though India’s leadership has made it clear that any future terror attacks from Pakistani soil will be met with a similarly robust response.





Based On ANI Report







