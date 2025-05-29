



Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is undertaking a significant diplomatic visit to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from May 29 to June 6, 2025, aimed at strengthening India’s multifaceted partnerships with both Central Asian nations.





The visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to deepening strategic, economic, and cultural ties in the region. MoS Singh’s itinerary begins in Tajikistan, where he will lead the Indian delegation at the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation in Dushanbe from May 29 to June 1.





This conference is of particular importance, as glacier preservation is a vital issue for the region’s water security and environmental sustainability. During his stay, Singh will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan and other high-ranking dignitaries, focusing on expanding cooperation in key areas such as defence, security, and cultural exchange. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan, recognizing their role in fostering people-to-people ties.





Following his engagements in Tajikistan, MoS Singh will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic. In Bishkek, he is scheduled to hold discussions with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister and other senior officials, exploring avenues to further bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries.





The Kyrgyz Republic has been a steadfast supporter of India’s international ambitions, including its membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Singh’s visit will also include interactions with the Indian community in Kyrgyzstan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their welfare and strengthening diaspora relations.





A key highlight of the Kyrgyz leg of the visit will be Singh’s leadership of the Indian delegation at the IX Meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP) Steering Committee, scheduled for June 5-6 in Issyk-Kul. This engagement reflects India’s proactive role in regional and global environmental initiatives, particularly those focused on biodiversity and ecosystem preservation.





India’s relations with both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are rooted in historical, cultural, and strategic linkages, dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan in 1992. Regular high-level exchanges have fostered a robust partnership, especially in the areas of defence, security, trade, and investment. Both countries share common concerns regarding terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, making security cooperation a cornerstone of their bilateral engagements.





The visit by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to further consolidate these ties, promote mutual interests, and open new avenues for collaboration in various sectors, thereby reinforcing India’s role as a key partner in Central Asia.





