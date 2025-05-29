



BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Saudi Arabia, underscored the growing closeness between India and Saudi Arabia in their united fight against terrorism.





During his visit, Panda highlighted that both nations have suffered from terrorism and now share a principled, uncompromising stance against it. He recalled that during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia—cut short by the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians—both countries issued a joint statement condemning terrorism in all its forms, with a particular emphasis on cross-border terrorism.





Speaking with ANI, Baijayant Panda said, "Most importantly, Saudi Arabia has faced horrible terrorism in the past and has taken a very principled stand. PM Modi was here in Saudi Arabia when that horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam happened, and the joint statement issued by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and from our side, strictly speaks against terrorism of any kind and all kinds and especially cross-border terrorism... We are on the same page as Saudi Arabia. Therefore, this closeness that has developed only gets bigger and better and stronger and deeper, and that's a good sign in the fight against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan."





The statement, co-signed by the Crown Prince and the Indian Prime Minister, called for the rejection of terrorism, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure, and swift justice for perpetrators.





Both sides also stressed the need to prevent terrorists from accessing advanced weaponry, such as missiles and drones, and welcomed deepening defence cooperation, including new joint military exercises and the establishment of a Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation.





The delegation, which included MPs from various parties and former diplomat Harsh Shringla, met with key Saudi officials, including the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and members of the Shura Council. They conveyed India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s firm stand against the threat. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring further avenues for strategic cooperation, especially in counter-terrorism efforts.





This diplomatic outreach follows Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation was part of a broader campaign to pressurize Pakistan to dismantle terror camps and end support for cross-border terrorism.





The delegation also addressed the temporary absence of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had to return to India due to illness after contributing significantly during earlier stops in Bahrain and Kuwait. Other delegation members, including BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, reiterated to Saudi counterparts that India will retaliate decisively against any future terrorist acts and that Saudi Arabia has acknowledged India’s concerns regarding Pakistan’s continued support for terror outfits.





The visit reflects a deepening India-Saudi Arabia partnership, rooted in shared security concerns and a mutual commitment to eradicating terrorism, further strengthening their strategic and diplomatic ties.





Based On ANI Report







