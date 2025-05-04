



Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people-primarily Hindu tourists-Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah visited the site and met with tourists, delivering a strong message that "Kashmir was and will always be a part of India." Abdullah emphasised that the attack, intended to instil fear and disrupt normalcy, had failed in its objective as tourists were undeterred and continued to visit the region.





He declared that the people responsible for spreading terror had lost, and reiterated the collective desire for an end to terrorism, highlighting that the region has suffered from violence for 35 years and now seeks progress and development. Abdullah expressed hope for India's future, stating, "We want to move forward. We will become a superpower one day".





In his interactions with the media, Abdullah also addressed the broader implications of the attack, noting that Jammu and Kashmir has never aligned with Pakistan and never will, underscoring the region's integral status within India. He visited the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local pony operator who was killed while trying to save tourists during the attack, offering condolences and support to the bereaved family.





Abdullah also commented on the political aftermath, particularly India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and the imposition of a ban on all trade with Pakistan. He reiterated his longstanding criticism of the treaty, arguing that it was signed without consulting the people of Jammu and Kashmir and has been detrimental to the region's interests. He called for a review of the treaty and urged the central government to prioritize the needs of Jammu and Kashmir's people regarding water resources.





Regarding statements from former Pakistani officials, Abdullah dismissed remarks by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, asserting that India cannot progress if it remains preoccupied with such rhetoric. He maintained that the focus should be on moving forward and overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism and cross-border tensions.





The Pahalgam attack, attributed to militants with links to Pakistan-based groups, has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, India has taken several diplomatic and economic measures, including closing border crossings, suspending visa exemptions, reducing diplomatic staff, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty. These steps reflect the gravity of the situation and India's resolve to address cross-border terrorism.





Farooq Abdullah's statements after the Pahalgam attack reflect a strong assertion of Kashmir's place within India, a call for unity against terrorism, and support for decisive government action in response to the attack and ongoing regional tensions.





Agencies







