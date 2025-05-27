



Skyroot Aerospace has reached a significant milestone in the development of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle with the successful completion of developmental tests for its retro motors, which are the smallest solid motors on the rocket and play a crucial role in ensuring the clean separation of Stage-1.





All six firings of these retro motors met their target thrust and differential delay specifications, confirming that the motors are performing exactly as required for a smooth and reliable jettison process.





During the critical stage separation sequence, after the powerful 120-ton thrust Stage-1 completes its burn, four jettison motors fire in perfect synchronization within milliseconds. These motors deliver nearly 10 tons of retro thrust in total for about a second, effectively counteracting residual forces and pushing Stage-1 away from the rocket’s upper stages.





This precise manoeuvre is essential to minimize the no-control zone and prevent any collision between the separated stages, thereby ensuring a seamless transition before Stage-2 ignites and takes over the mission.





The successful completion of these tests demonstrates the robustness of Skyroot’s engineering and the reliability of its proprietary separation technology.





This achievement not only boosts confidence in the upcoming maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1, expected later this year, but also highlights the company’s capability to develop critical launch vehicle systems in-house, further strengthening India’s private space sector.





Agencies







