India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 has revealed significant vulnerabilities in Chinese-manufactured defence systems deployed by Pakistan. The operation, which targeted terrorist installations and military bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), demonstrated the effectiveness of India's precision strike capabilities against what were considered advanced Chinese military exports. Chinese-supplied systems including HQ-9B long-range air defence systems, HQ-16 medium-range air defence systems, and PL-15 air-to-air missiles proved ineffective against India's coordinated aerial campaign.





After the successful launch of Operation Sindoor smashing 9 terror camps into oblivion, Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting various regions of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana. However, India's armed forces successfully intercepted and neutralised these attacks. The conflict intensity prompted Pakistan to seek ceasefire discussions by May 10, leading to DGMO-level talks on May 12, 2025, where both sides agreed to cease all military actions and firing.





Chinese Support To Pakistan





Following India's launch of Operation Sindoor, China provided crucial military and satellite support to Pakistan. According to Bloomberg, citing findings from the New Delhi-based Centre For Joint Warfare Studies, China helped Pakistan reorganise its radar and air defence systems and adjust satellite coverage over India. The director general of the research centre, Ashok Kumar, revealed that China assisted Pakistan in optimising its defence systems to better detect Indian troop movements and military deployments. This support indicates China's strategic interest in the conflict and its commitment to its longstanding ally.





Chinese Defence Systems Deployed by Pakistan; HQ-9B Long-Range Air Defence System





The HQ-9B is an advanced long-range surface-to-air missile system developed by China and exported to several countries, including Pakistan. Despite its advanced capabilities and reported range exceeding 70 kilometres, the system proved ineffective against India's precision strikes. These systems were positioned at key Pakistani military installations but failed to provide the expected protection against Indian aerial assets.





HQ-16 Medium-Range Air Defence System





Pakistan also deployed the Chinese-origin HQ-16 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which entered service with the Pakistan Army in March 2017. The HQ-16, derived from earlier versions of the Russian Buk missile system, is designed for medium-range air defence with the capability to engage multiple targets simultaneously. However, these systems were reportedly bypassed or directly neutralised by Indian loitering munitions during Operation Sindoor.





PL-15 Air-to-Air Missiles





The PL-15, China's advanced long-range air-to-air missile, was another system that reportedly failed during the conflict. Designed for beyond-visual-range engagements with a reported range of 145-300 kilometres, the PL-15 "could not score a single hit" against Indian Air Force assets operating across multiple fronts. First revealed nearly a decade ago, the PL-15E was China's answer to the increasingly outdated American AIM-120 AMRAAM, featuring a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and reportedly capable of reaching speeds exceeding Mach 5. Significantly, remnants of a PL-15 missile were found intact in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, providing India with valuable intelligence on its design and capabilities.





India's Precision Strike Capabilities: Loitering Munitions: Harpy And Harop Drones





India effectively deployed loitering munitions, particularly Harpy and Harop drones, to neutralise Pakistani air defence systems. These "Kamikaze drones" blend surveillance capabilities with lethal accuracy, allowing them to scout target areas, gather intelligence, and then strike with precision. The Harop drone, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is specifically designed for targeting radar systems and air defence platforms. It can loiter over target zones for up to nine hours using an electro-optic seeker to locate, identify, and strike from multiple angles, making it immune to satellite jamming (GNSS).





Indigenous Development And Strategic Advantages





India has been actively developing its own loitering munitions to meet evolving defence requirements. The Nagastra-1, built by Solar Industries in Nagpur, carries a 1 kg payload and is GPS-enabled to provide strikes within 2 meters of the target. The Indian Army has already received an initial order of 120 units of Nagastra-1 drones, with a total projected order of 420 units. The strategic advantages of these loitering munitions include extended monitoring durations, precise elimination of targeted threats, and greater tactical decision latitude on the battlefield.





Advanced Missile Systems





The Indian Air Force deployed a comprehensive range of strike assets during Operation Sindoor, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles (both air and land versions), SCALP long-range air-to-ground missiles, Hammer air-to-ground missiles, Rampage air-to-ground missiles, and Spice 2000 precision-guided bombs. The BrahMos missiles, in particular, proved highly effective against Pakistani military infrastructure and were able to overcome Chinese-manufactured defence systems, including the HQ-9 air defence system.





Operational Assessment And Strategic Impact: Key Targets And Tactical Success





India's precision strikes targeted multiple Pakistani Air Force bases, including Chaklala, Rafiqui, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad. One of the most critical hits was delivered at the Bholari air base, where one of the Pakistan Air Force's Saab Erieye airborne early warning and control system was reportedly destroyed. This represented a significant blow to Pakistan's surveillance and command capabilities.





The strikes "caused wide range damage to Pakistani military forces that forced them to seek ceasefire on the fourth day itself," according to sources cited by ThePrint. This rapid capitulation demonstrates the effectiveness of India's precision strike capabilities and the strategic impact of the operation. Despite acknowledging some casualties, Pakistani authorities have kept the full extent of the damage to their airbases under wraps.





Failure Points of Chinese Systems





The failure of Chinese-made air defence systems raises serious questions about their effectiveness in combat situations. The HQ-9B and HQ-16 systems were either bypassed or directly neutralised by India's loitering munitions, while the PL-15 missiles failed to intercept Indian aerial assets. This operational failure represents a major embarrassment for China's defence export credibility, especially as these systems were tested—and reportedly failed—during an active combat situation.





Recovery of PL-15 Missile





The recovery of an intact PL-15 missile in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district provides India with a rare opportunity to gain insights into Chinese missile technology. This intelligence windfall could have significant implications for India's future air defence strategies and counter-measures against Chinese systems. It may also be of interest to other nations, including Western powers, who have limited access to Chinese military technology.





Strategic Messaging





Indian officials quoted in reports claim that the strikes conveyed a "clear message" that India could carry out conventional attacks anywhere in Pakistan, and at scale. This demonstration of India's conventional strike capabilities represents a significant shift in the strategic balance between the two countries. The operation also highlighted India's growing technological capabilities and operational preparedness.





Impact On China's Defence Export Credibility





The failure of Chinese systems during Operation Sindoor could have significant implications for China's defence export industry. The HQ-9B, HQ-16, and PL-15 are considered flagship exports of China's defence industry, and their ineffectiveness against Indian precision strikes may lead potential buyers to question their reliability and combat effectiveness. This could potentially benefit alternative suppliers, including Russia, the United States, and European manufacturers.





Indigenous Weapons And Self-Reliance





The successful outcome emphasised the operation as a milestone in India's indigenisation journey, showcasing the country's evolving defence capabilities and ambitions as a major exporter of military technology. This focus on indigenous weapons systems reflects India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).





The successful deployment of indigenously developed systems alongside imported platforms demonstrates India's growing technological capabilities and reduced dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence technologies. This strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing has been a priority for India in recent years, and Operation Sindoor provided a real-world demonstration of these capabilities.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor represents a significant military achievement for India and a concerning failure for Chinese defence systems. The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of India's precision strike capabilities and the vulnerabilities of Chinese-manufactured air defence systems deployed by Pakistan. The failure of these systems during an active combat situation raises questions about their reliability and combat effectiveness, potentially impacting China's defence export credibility.





For India, the operation served as both a tactical success in neutralising terrorist infrastructure and a strategic demonstration of its conventional strike capabilities. The recovery of an intact PL-15 missile provides additional intelligence benefits that could inform future defence planning and counter-measures against Chinese systems.





As the dust settles on Operation Sindoor, the regional security dynamics continue to evolve, with India demonstrating its resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism while also showcasing its growing military capabilities. The operation has underscored the changing nature of modern warfare, with precision strikes and loitering munitions playing an increasingly central role in military operations.





