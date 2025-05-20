



Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, has emphatically stated that India possesses the capability to strike targets across the entire territory of Pakistan, regardless of any relocation of the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ).





His remarks come in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a significant Indian military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians and was attributed to Pakistan-backed militants.





Lt Gen D'Cunha underscored that India's arsenal, including advanced missiles, drones, and precision-guided munitions, ensures that no part of Pakistan is beyond reach. He asserted, “The whole of Pakistan is within range. We are absolutely capable, from our borders or even in depth, where we can take on the entire Pakistan.





The GHQ can move from Rawalpindi to KPK or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range, so they will have to really find a deep hole”. This statement was made in response to Pakistani discussions about moving their military headquarters deeper into the country for protection after Indian strikes targeted Rawalpindi.





Operation Sindoor: Strategic Precision And Technological Edge





Operation Sindoor was launched with a series of precision strikes on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror camps and military installations in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Punjab province.





The operation was a direct retaliation for the Pahalgam attack and was executed using a combination of Rafale aircraft with SCALP missiles, AASM Hammer glide bombs, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and Indo-Israeli SkyStriker loitering munitions. The strikes were conducted with such precision that Indian aircraft reportedly did not enter Pakistani airspace, yet managed to inflict significant damage on key targets.





In subsequent phases, India expanded the scope of its operations to include Pakistani airbases, radar sites, air defence systems, and command centres. Notably, approximately 15 BrahMos missiles were used to paralyse 11 out of 12 key Pakistani Air Force bases, severely degrading Pakistan’s air defence and strike capabilities. High-resolution satellite imagery confirmed substantial damage to several Pakistani military airbases, demonstrating India’s ability to strike deep inside Pakistani territory.





Air Defence And Civilian Protection





A critical aspect of Operation Sindoor was India’s robust air defence, particularly against Pakistan’s extensive use of drones. Lt Gen D'Cunha highlighted the effectiveness of legacy gun systems like the L-70, Zu-23, and Schilka, which were instrumental in intercepting and neutralizing drone swarms targeting Indian civilian and military infrastructure. He estimated that these systems brought down about 60% of incoming drones, ensuring there were no civilian casualties during the conflict. He also emphasized the importance of evolving air defence strategies to protect not just military zones but also population centres, drawing parallels to international systems like the US C-RAM and Israel’s Iron Dome.





Doctrinal Shifts And Integrated Command





Operation Sindoor marked a significant doctrinal shift for India, moving from a reactive to a proactive security posture. The operation reflected the "Shishupala Doctrine," which advocates patience until a threshold of provocation is crossed, followed by decisive action. The Indian military showcased seamless integration between its branches, leveraging modern indigenous technologies such as long-range drones and guided munitions for coordinated, high-impact strikes.





Psychological And Strategic Impact





The operation sent a clear message to Pakistan’s military leadership: relocation of strategic assets or headquarters would not guarantee safety, as India’s reach extends across the full depth of Pakistan. Lt Gen D'Cunha’s comments about Pakistan needing to “find a deep hole” if relocating their GHQ underscored the futility of such moves in the face of India’s advanced strike capabilities.





The operation also exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s strategic depth, with all air bases east of the Indus now considered exposed to Indian strikes.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s advanced military preparedness, technological prowess, and integrated command structures. The swift, precise, and deep-penetrating strikes not only neutralized terror infrastructure but also delivered a strategic warning to Pakistan.





Lt Gen D'Cunha’s remarks encapsulate India’s new security doctrine: the entire territory of Pakistan is within operational reach, and any attempt to shield critical assets by relocation will be met with equal capability and resolve.





