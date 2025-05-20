In May 2025, India launched a decisive and technologically advanced military operation against Pakistan, employing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to devastating effect on military positions deep inside Pakistani territory. This marked the first operational use of BrahMos in active conflict, and its performance exceeded expectations, delivering high-precision strikes that crippled critical Pakistani air assets and defence networks.





The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory campaign following a terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent Pakistani attempts to target civilian and military sites in India. On the night of May 9–10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a meticulously coordinated assault. The operation began with the use of dummy jets and pilotless target aircraft to provoke Pakistani air defence systems into action, thereby exposing their radar and missile batteries. Once these defences were activated, Indian forces deployed loitering munitions, such as Israeli Harop drones, to neutralize the air defence grid.





With the Pakistani radar network compromised, the IAF launched approximately 15 BrahMos missiles from both land-based platforms and air-launched variants mounted on Sukhoi-30MKI fighters. These precision strikes targeted 11 of Pakistan’s 12 most critical airbases, including Nur Khan (Chaklala), Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur (Bholari), Rahim Yar Khan, Chunian, Sialkot, Pasrur, Sargodha, Jacobabad, and Skardu. The missiles disabled runways, destroyed hardened shelters, obliterated command centers, and demolished radar installations, effectively paralyzing Pakistan’s air operations and blinding its situational awareness.





The impact was immediate and profound. Pakistan was forced to relocate its surviving aircraft to rear bases, and reportedly lost several high-value assets, including long-endurance UAVs and an airborne early warning system destroyed in a hangar in Sindh. The destruction at Bholari airbase, a key dual-use facility, compromised Pakistan’s southern force projection and left Karachi vulnerable. Satellite imagery later revealed extensive cratering and collapsed structures at targeted sites, underscoring the destructive power and pinpoint accuracy of the BrahMos, which can strike targets at speeds of Mach 2.8–3.0 and with meter-level precision.





The intensity and effectiveness of the BrahMos-led offensive forced Pakistan to abandon plans for further retaliation. The psychological and operational shock led Islamabad to urgently seek a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level meeting with India to propose a pause in hostilities. Indian officials noted that the strikes not only degraded Pakistan’s conventional military capacity but also undermined its nuclear posturing by targeting bases near strategic assets, sending a clear message about India’s precision-strike capabilities and escalation dominance.