

India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, codenamed "Operation Sindoor," continues as confirmed by multiple government sources. The operation, launched in response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives, has already resulted in significant damage to terrorist infrastructure according to official statements.

Background and Trigger For Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was initiated as a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen. The Indian Ministry of Defence described the attack as "barbaric" and characterised Operation Sindoor as a "precise and restrained response" to hold perpetrators accountable. The Pahalgam attack targeted a popular tourist destination, with terrorists gunning down civilians in what became the immediate catalyst for India's military response. This attack appears to have crossed a decisive threshold for the Indian government, prompting a robust military response rather than the diplomatic measures that have characterised some previous reactions to terrorist incidents.





Execution And Scale of The Operation





The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at precisely 1:44 AM. This tri-services offensive involved coordinated action by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, utilising sophisticated weapon systems including loitering munitions. Intelligence organisations provided target coordinates for the operation, which was executed entirely from within Indian territory to avoid physical incursion into Pakistani airspace or territory. According to the Defence Ministry, the strikes were deliberately "focused, measured and non-escalatory," with specific instructions to exclude Pakistani military facilities from the targets. This approach underscores India's stated intention to target terrorist infrastructure specifically, rather than escalate into broader military conflict with Pakistan.





Targets And Impact of The Strikes





Operation Sindoor struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that had been identified as bases for planning and directing attacks against India. Reports indicate that four targets were hit within Pakistan proper, while five were struck in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation reportedly targeted facilities belonging to multiple terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). High-value targets reportedly included the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT's base in Muridke. In a significant revelation during an all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed political leaders that at least 100 terrorists have been killed in the strikes, with the count still ongoing.





Government Statements And Political Response





The Indian government has maintained a careful and measured tone in its official communications regarding Operation Sindoor. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that complete operational details cannot be disclosed due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the mission. "It is not good to tell about the continuation of things that are going on after the first strike of Operation Sindoor," Rijiju told reporters following an all-party meeting convened to brief political leadership on the operation. This reluctance to share operational details publicly suggests both the sensitive nature of the ongoing operation and potentially indicates that further actions may be forthcoming.





Political Unity Across Party Lines





An all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh brought together government officials and opposition leaders to update all political parties on the success and implications of Operation Sindoor. According to Rijiju, "All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together. Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces". The meeting also featured suggestions from various political leaders, suggesting constructive engagement across party lines during this national security situation. This rare display of political unity across India's often fractious political landscape highlights the broad domestic consensus regarding the necessity of responding to cross-border terrorism.





International Reactions And Diplomatic Dynamics





The international community has responded with measured caution to Operation Sindoor. US Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States is "monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely" and echoed President Trump's comments expressing hope that "the situation ends quickly". The Indian Embassy in Beijing has reposted the defence ministry's statement on the operation, suggesting diplomatic efforts to explain India's position to the international community. This international dimension remains critical as India navigates the diplomatic complexities of taking military action against targets in another sovereign state, even when those targets are terrorist facilities rather than state assets.





Pakistan's Response And Information Warfare





Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has reportedly launched significant propaganda efforts to counter India's narrative. Sources indicate that "Pakistan has unleashed a full-blown" propaganda campaign, with "pro-Pakistan social media handles deliberately spreading fake news about Operation Sindoor". This information warfare component highlights the multi-dimensional nature of the conflict, extending beyond military actions to include contests for narrative control in both domestic and international spheres. The propaganda battle may significantly influence how the operation is perceived globally and could affect international responses to the ongoing situation.





Current Status And Future Implications





Operation Sindoor has been explicitly characterised as "ongoing" by multiple Indian officials, suggesting that further strikes may be forthcoming. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly stated that "India will hit back if Pakistan strikes," indicating readiness for potential escalation should Pakistan respond militarily. Government sources have indicated that more terror hubs "very deep in Pakistan" could be targeted as part of the continuing operation. The next 48 hours remain crucial for determining the trajectory of the situation and potential responses from both Pakistan and the international community.





Regional Impact And Security Consequences





The operation has already caused practical disruptions beyond the military domain. Flight operations have been affected, with Qatar Airways temporarily suspending flights to Pakistan and Air India diverting international flights en route to Amritsar to Delhi instead. These disruptions highlight the real-world consequences of heightened military tensions in the region. Operation Sindoor sends what analysts describe as "an unambiguous message - India will hunt down terrorists from their hideouts". This message represents a potentially significant shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, moving from defensive measures and diplomatic pressure to proactive strikes against terrorist infrastructure in foreign territory.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marks a significant evolution in India's approach to counter-terrorism, demonstrating both the capability and willingness to strike terrorist infrastructure across borders while attempting to minimise broader escalation with Pakistan as a state actor. The operation remains active, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reporting that over 100 terrorists have been neutralised thus far. The government has characterised the strikes as focused, measured, and specifically targeting terrorist infrastructure rather than Pakistani military or civilian facilities. While receiving broad political support domestically, the operation introduces new dynamics into regional security and raises questions about potential escalation or retaliation. As Operation Sindoor continues to unfold, its full scope, impact, and long-term consequences for India-Pakistan relations and regional stability remain to be seen.





