



Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in Indo-Pakistani tensions, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) executing precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory. The Sukhoi-30MKI, India’s heavyweight multi-role fighter, emerged as the centrepiece of these operations, demonstrating both its survivability and offensive prowess.





The Sukhoi-30MKI’s Combat Performance





Despite its large radar cross-section-being about one and a half times larger than aircraft like the Rafale-the Sukhoi-30MKI was detected by Pakistani radar systems. However, the aircraft’s advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite, including the EL/M-8222 pod, and its super-manoeuvrability allowed it to evade and neutralise sophisticated threats.





Pakistani forces employed Chinese-origin PL-15E beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and HQ-9BE surface-to-air missiles, both of which represent the backbone of Pakistan’s air defence network. The Sukhoi-30MKI used high-G manoeuvres, rapid changes in speed and direction, and advanced ECM to defeat missile locks and radar tracking.





In one notable engagement near Bhatinda, Pakistani JF-17s fired PL-15E missiles at the Sukhoi, but the Indian pilot broke the missile lock using a barrel roll and EW jamming. In another instance over Kashmir, the Sukhoi successfully avoided HQ-9BE SAMs by flying at low altitude, exploiting radar blind spots.





The BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile Strike





The turning point came with the BrahMos air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) strike. On the morning of 10 May, after initial attacks on terrorist infrastructure, the Sukhoi-30MKI launched BrahMos missiles at three critical Pakistani airbases. The BrahMos-A, specifically modified for aerial deployment from the Su-30MKI, is a supersonic cruise missile with a range of up to 500 km and a 300 kg warhead. Its speed (up to Mach 3) and precision make it extremely difficult to intercept, even for advanced air defence systems.





The destruction of these airbases had a strategic impact, reportedly forcing Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to seek a ceasefire, highlighting the operation’s effectiveness and the deterrent value of the BrahMos-Sukhoi combination.





Strategic And Technical Significance





Frontline Status: The Sukhoi-30MKI, even before the induction of the Rafale, was the IAF’s primary frontline aircraft. Its electronic warfare capabilities and agility have reaffirmed its place as a frontline platform, capable of surviving and prevailing against modern air defences.





Deployment: Squadrons of the Su-30MKI, including those stationed at Jodhpur and Thanjavur, played key roles in both defensive and offensive operations. The Jodhpur squadron, in particular, contributed to the BrahMos strike.





Upgrade Plans: The IAF, in collaboration with HAL and DRDO, is planning to upgrade the Su-30MKI fleet to 4.5-generation standards, further enhancing avionics, sensors, and weapons integration.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s ability to conduct calibrated, high-precision strikes on strategic targets while managing escalation. The Su-30MKI’s survival and effectiveness under heavy fire underscored its status as a "war hero" and a symbol of Indian air power. The operation also highlighted the growing importance of stand-off weapons like the BrahMos-A, which allow deep strikes with minimal risk to pilots.





While Pakistan claimed to have downed Indian aircraft, including possibly a Su-30MKI, these claims remain unverified, with Indian officials emphasising the operation’s limited and non-escalatory objectives.





Operation Sindoor showcased the IAF’s evolving doctrine of precision, survivability, and technological edge, with the Su-30MKI and BrahMos missile combination at its core. The operation not only delivered a tactical victory but also reinforced deterrence and air superiority in the region.





