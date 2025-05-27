



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, has strongly criticised Pakistan for its persistent spread of disinformation. Azad, referencing recent meetings held during the delegation’s visit to Kuwait, stated, "Pakistan spreads a lot of disinformation.





It is their habit," emphasising that such false narratives have been a longstanding tactic by Pakistan to mislead the international community regarding issues in the region, particularly concerning Jammu and Kashmir.





Azad highlighted that the delegation’s interactions in Kuwait were effective in dispelling many of the misconceptions and falsehoods propagated by Pakistan. He underscored India's unity in diversity, pointing out that people of all faiths—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians—live together harmoniously in India. He further noted that while political debates are common within the Indian Parliament, the nation stands united on matters of national interest, especially when confronting external threats or misinformation campaigns.





During a high-profile meeting in Bahrain, Azad went further, directly accusing Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistani political establishment of actively destabilizing Kashmir and sponsoring cross-border terrorism for decades. He recounted personal experiences, including an alleged ISI plot to kidnap his son, to illustrate the extent of Pakistan’s covert operations and intimidation tactics. Azad’s testimony was met with support from various political factions present, reinforcing a unified Indian stance against Pakistan’s actions.





BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading the delegation, echoed these sentiments. He asserted that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and will respond robustly to any provocations.





Panda demanded that Pakistan must cease its support for terrorism and stop spreading misinformation globally. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic efforts, which have significantly strengthened India’s ties with Gulf countries, noting the respect and recognition the Indian community enjoys in Kuwait.





The all-party delegation, which includes MPs from various political parties such as BJP, AIMIM, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, is on a multi-nation tour covering Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. The primary objectives are to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, and counter global misinformation campaigns orchestrated by Pakistan.





The delegation’s outreach is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to ensure that the international community is accurately informed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s efforts to combat cross-border terrorism. Their engagements with foreign leaders, the Indian diaspora, and local stakeholders are aimed at reinforcing India’s narrative and exposing Pakistan’s disinformation tactics.





Ghulam Nabi Azad and other members of the all-party delegation have delivered a unified and unequivocal message: Pakistan’s habit of spreading disinformation and supporting terrorism will not be tolerated, and India remains resolute in both defending its interests and promoting truthful international discourse.





Based On ANI Report







