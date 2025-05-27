Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) interacting with a member of French think-tank





The recent visit of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to France, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad from May 25-27, 2025, marks a significant diplomatic initiative to reinforce India’s resolute and united stance against terrorism on the global stage.





The Embassy of India in France played a central role in facilitating the delegation’s engagements, which included comprehensive briefings at the Embassy in Paris and a series of high-level meetings with prominent Paris-based think-tanks. During these interactions, the delegation articulated India’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, underscoring that the country does not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters.





A key focus of the delegation’s discussions was the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which they described as a deliberate attempt to destabilize peace and development in the region. The delegation highlighted India’s measured and precise response through Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, as a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





This operation, carried out in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The delegation emphasized that Operation Sindoor was executed in a targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner, reflecting India’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty while avoiding unnecessary escalation.





In addition to engaging with French think-tanks, the delegation met with members of the Indian community in France, who expressed their full solidarity with India’s fight against terrorism. The Indian Embassy in France, through its official social media channels, shared details of these interactions, noting the in-depth and interactive discussions held with French experts and the clear communication of India’s anti-terrorism message.





This visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach, wherein the Indian government has constituted seven multi-party delegations to various countries. The primary objective is to inform the international community about Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and to reiterate India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





The delegation’s engagements in France not only strengthened bilateral ties but also reinforced India’s position as a responsible global actor committed to combating the scourge of terrorism through united, decisive, and principled action.





Based On ANI Report







