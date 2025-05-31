



Pakistan’s decision to upgrade its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan by appointing an Ambassador, the first since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between the two countries.





The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday, following a series of high-level engagements.





Notably, this move comes just days after a trilateral ministerial meeting in Beijing, where the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration met to discuss regional cooperation and bilateral ties.





The Beijing meeting, which included both open and closed-door sessions, underscored China’s proactive role as a mediator and facilitator in South Asian geopolitics, particularly between Islamabad and Kabul.





In addition to the recent trilateral engagement, Pakistan’s foreign minister had already visited Kabul last month with a high-level delegation to foster bilateral dialogue. These efforts have been described by Pakistani officials as setting a “positive trajectory” for relations. Minister Dar expressed confidence that sending an Ambassador to Kabul would further enhance engagement and exchanges between the two neighboring countries.





However, Pakistan has yet to announce the name of the individual who will serve as Ambassador, and the Taliban administration has not formally responded to the gesture, although it maintains a charge d’affaires in Islamabad.





China’s influence in the region is increasingly evident, with Beijing positioning itself as a key player in settling disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The recent meetings in China saw Foreign Minister Wang Yi holding separate talks with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, signaling Beijing’s intent to consolidate its strategic interests.





China’s diplomatic outreach is partly a response to India’s recent engagement with the Taliban administration, including a ministerial-level meeting on May 15, which marked India’s first such interaction since 2021. Beijing has also announced Afghanistan’s inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major infrastructure project passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further integrating Afghanistan into China’s regional economic framework.





Despite these diplomatic advances, the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains complex and fraught with tension. Since December 2024, ties have been strained following a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province that resulted in nearly 50 casualties.





Pakistan alleges that militant groups operating from Afghan soil are responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, while the Taliban administration rejects these claims, arguing that terrorism is a domestic issue for Pakistan and that such incidents originate from within its own borders. Additionally, the Taliban has raised concerns over Pakistan’s handling of Afghan refugees, particularly the deportation of tens of thousands in recent months.





Globally, no country has formally recognised the Taliban administration since it assumed power in 2021. However, Pakistan’s decision to appoint an Ambassador to Kabul—following similar moves by China, the UAE, and Uzbekistan—reflects a growing, albeit cautious, international engagement with the Taliban.





While these governments maintain that their actions do not constitute formal recognition, the presence of Ambassadors officially presenting their credentials is widely interpreted as a significant step toward de facto recognition. The international community continues to call on the Taliban to address human rights concerns, especially regarding women’s rights, as a precondition for broader diplomatic normalisation.





Pakistan’s move to upgrade diplomatic ties with Afghanistan, facilitated by China’s mediation, signals a new phase in regional diplomacy. While this development may enhance bilateral engagement, underlying security and humanitarian challenges persist, and the international community remains wary of granting the Taliban formal legitimacy without tangible reforms.





Based On Reuters Report







