



After four days of intense hostilities marked by missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery exchanges, India and Pakistan agreed to a conditional ceasefire effective from the evening of May 10, 2025.





This agreement was reached following a call initiated by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan to his Indian counterpart, leading to an understanding to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea from 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time.





The ceasefire was not unconditional. Indian sources emphasised that the move to negotiate was initiated by Pakistan, and India’s acceptance was predicated on maintaining its firm stance against terrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that while military action had ceased, India’s uncompromising position on terrorism would remain unchanged. The Ministry of Defence highlighted that every Pakistani "misadventure" had been met with strength and warned that any future escalation would invite a decisive response.





The ceasefire announcement was first made public by US President Donald Trump, who claimed it followed a "long night of talks" mediated by the United States. Shortly thereafter, Indian officials confirmed that the agreement was reached directly between the two countries’ military leadership, with international actors, including the US and several other nations, facilitating the process.





In the days leading up to the ceasefire, India had launched precision strikes on terror bases within Pakistan, targeting locations linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan responded with waves of missile and drone attacks, which India claimed to have repelled while inflicting significant damage on Pakistani air defense systems and military infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence reported that the damage to key Pakistani airbases and loss of air defense assets rendered the defense of Pakistani airspace unsustainable.





Despite the ceasefire, instances of violations were reported within hours, with explosions and drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir and other border areas. India accused Pakistan of breaching the truce, to which Pakistan responded by urging restraint and adherence to established communication channels for resolving such incidents.





Indus Waters Treaty: No Change In India’s Position





Crucially, Indian sources underscored that the ceasefire was strictly limited to military actions and did not alter India’s diplomatic measures against Pakistan, notably the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus river system’s waters, had been suspended by India following a major terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. India began increasing reservoir storage and reducing water flows to Pakistan, while also accelerating the construction of stalled hydroelectric projects in Kashmir.





The suspension of the treaty significantly alarmed Pakistan, which described the move as an “act of war.” However, Indian officials maintained that the suspension would continue, highlighting Pakistan’s repeated disregard for the treaty’s spirit of goodwill and friendship.





India’s stance remains clear: any future acts of terrorism emanating from Pakistan will be treated as acts of war, as reflected in the revised war doctrine acknowledged by the United States. Military readiness and the capacity for decisive response remain central to India’s approach, with no dilution in its counterterrorism posture or diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.





The ceasefire between India and Pakistan is conditional and does not signal any softening of India’s broader strategic or diplomatic positions, particularly regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. The situation remains tense, with both sides on alert and the international community closely monitoring developments for signs of lasting peace or renewed escalation.





Based On A NDTV Report







