



For the seventh consecutive night, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting Indian positions in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor with unprovoked small-arms fire.





The latest round of firing began on the night of April 30 and continued into May 1, 2025. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to these provocations, maintaining a strong defensive posture across the affected sectors.





These repeated ceasefire violations come in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and heightened security measures along the border. Since then, Pakistan has intensified its firing across the LoC and, more recently, along the International Border (IB), with incidents reported in the Pargwal sector of Jammu. Additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed to reinforce security in these sensitive areas.





Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have so far failed to yield results. The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries held a scheduled hotline conversation on April 29, during which the Indian side issued a stern warning to Pakistan, objecting strongly to the ongoing ceasefire breaches. Despite this, the pattern of nightly firing has persisted, expanding from the initial sectors in north Kashmir to include Poonch, Sunderbani, Naushera, and Akhnoor, as well as the IB.





The 2003 ceasefire agreement, which had largely held following a renewed commitment in February 2021, now appears increasingly fragile. The escalation has led to heightened alertness among Indian forces, with the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police intensifying counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley. Residents in border areas have also begun preparing bunkers, anticipating further hostilities.





The situation along the LoC and IB remains tense, with India reiterating its resolve to respond firmly to any further provocations while warning Pakistan against continued violations. The international community, including the US, has called for restraint and dialogue, but the security environment in the region remains volatile in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and subsequent diplomatic fallout.





Agencies







