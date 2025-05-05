INS Chennai (D65) the Kolkata-class stealth guided missile patrolling in Indian Ocean region



Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply. While the land border in Kashmir has seen increased incidents, these have largely been limited to small arms fire, avoiding the artillery exchanges that marked previous crises.





However, the maritime domain has become a focal point for both countries' military posturing, with the Indian Navy demonstrating a significant increase in operational readiness and the Pakistani Navy's posturing in tatters.





Indian Navy's High-Readiness Posture





India’s response to the attack has been multifaceted, combining political, diplomatic, and military measures. Politically, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled Pakistani defense attaché staff, imposed airspace restrictions, and closed land border crossings. These steps have been mirrored by Pakistan, heightening the standoff.





At sea, the Indian Navy has mounted extensive reconnaissance and operational activities in the Arabian Sea. P-8I Poseidon aircraft, Dornier 228s, and leased MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones have been deployed for maritime surveillance, with additional MQ-9Bs on order for future delivery. The Indian Navy has also conducted multiple missile firing exercises involving Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, supported by replenishment ships. Notably, the INS Surat, a Visakhapatnam-class guided missile destroyer, executed a Barak 8 missile firing, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has been active at sea, underscoring India’s ability to quickly replicate past blockades such as Operation Talwar.





The Indian Navy has issued navigation alerts for commercial shipping in the Arabian Sea, warning vessels to avoid designated zones due to ongoing drills. This reflects a high-alert status, with warships conducting anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings to showcase combat readiness and deter potential threats. The Navy has also shared public messages and visuals of its “trident of power”-surface ships, submarines, and helicopters-signalling a robust, multi-dimensional maritime presence.





Pakistani Navy's High Stress And Response





Pakistan, facing what it perceives as the most severe crisis in years, has responded by intensifying its own naval manoeuvres, including live firing drills in the Arabian Sea. The Pakistani Navy is on high alert, mirroring India’s increased readiness. Pakistan has also shut its ports to Indian ships, a tit-for-tat response to India’s earlier restrictions.





However, Pakistan’s military faces significant internal challenges. Reports indicate acute shortages in ammunition, with artillery stockpiles at critically low levels-enough for only 96 hours of sustained operations-raising concerns about the country’s ability to maintain a prolonged high-readiness posture. This logistical strain adds to the stress on the Pakistani Navy, which is numerically and technologically outmatched by the Indian Navy’s fleet of around 150 ships and submarines.





Regional And Strategic Context





The maritime standoff is further complicated by external factors. A large Chinese fishing fleet, known for intelligence-gathering roles, has been observed just outside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, potentially disrupting naval operations or providing supplementary support to Pakistan. Additionally, a Turkish naval ship recently docked at Karachi, signaling diplomatic and strategic solidarity with Pakistan.





India has also moved to block Pakistan’s access to China’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System, impacting Pakistani military operations, including the guidance of JF-17 jets and missiles. This cyber and electronic warfare dimension adds further complexity to the ongoing crisis.





Communication And De-Escalation Efforts





Despite the heightened military readiness, official statements from Indian Naval Headquarters have emphasised non-belligerence, highlighting ongoing goodwill visits to regional partners and the use of hotlines for de-escalation talks between the two navies. These diplomatic channels remain crucial in preventing an inadvertent escalation to open conflict.





Conclusion





The Indian Navy is currently operating at its highest state of readiness, conducting extensive exercises and maintaining a significant presence in the Arabian Sea. In contrast, the Pakistani Navy is under considerable stress, both from the operational demands of matching India’s posture and from internal logistical challenges. The situation remains volatile, with both sides prepared for further escalation, but with ongoing communication efforts offering a potential path to de-escalation.





IDN







