



A major and coordinated attack was carried out by the Fateh Squad of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Mongochar area of Kalat district, Balochistan, on May 4, 2025. The assault resulted in the vandalism and arson of several government buildings and the temporary blockade of the critical Quetta-Karachi highway (National Highway N-25), significantly disrupting regional connectivity and security.





The incident began when armed BLA freedom fighters blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway, halting all traffic and systematically searching vehicles, including passenger buses and private cars. This blockade created a bottleneck, stranding numerous travellers and raising immediate alarm among local authorities.





The freedom fighters then advanced into the Mongochar market area, where they seized control of several key government buildings, notably the offices of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), the Judicial Complex, and the National Bank of Pakistan. These buildings were subsequently set ablaze, causing extensive damage before the freedom fighters withdrew from the scene ahead of the arrival of security forces.





The BLA’s Fateh Squad claimed responsibility for the operation, framing it as part of their ongoing “struggle for liberation” against the Pakistani state. The group’s actions were deliberate and targeted, with reports suggesting that the freedom fighters were actively searching for a specific police van transporting prisoners, which they eventually located.





In a related and subsequent incident, the same group intercepted a police vehicle transporting prisoners from Gadani jail to Quetta. The freedom fighters freed at least 10 prisoners and took five policemen hostage, releasing the van’s driver and two officers in plain clothes unharmed.





The police officials confirmed that the attack was well-coordinated, with the freedom fighters using the highway blockade as a tactic to intercept the prison van. The freed prisoners and captured policemen were taken away by the attackers, while security forces launched an immediate operation in response.





Security forces eventually managed to restore traffic on the highway and began search and rescue operations in the area. However, the scale and precision of the attack have raised serious concerns about the security situation in Balochistan and the operational capabilities of separatist groups like the BLA. Analysts noted that the attackers appeared to have detailed intelligence about prisoner movements, highlighting the challenges faced by Pakistani security agencies in countering such insurgent operations.





The BLA, designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan and several other countries, has a long history of targeting state institutions, infrastructure, and security forces in pursuit of Baloch separatism. This latest attack underscores the persistent threat posed by the group and the ongoing instability in the region. The incident also drew renewed attention to broader issues of governance, ethnic tensions, and human rights in Balochistan, with the Baloch National Movement organizing protests abroad to highlight alleged abuses by Pakistani authorities.





The Mongochar attack marks one of the most significant recent escalations in Balochistan’s ongoing insurgency, demonstrating the BLA’s ability to conduct complex, multi-stage operations against state targets, and further complicating efforts to stabilize the province.





