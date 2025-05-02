



On May 1, 2025, the Supreme Court of India firmly rejected a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed. The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, questioned the motives of the petitioners-Fatesh Kumar Shahu, Mohammad Junaid, and Vicky Kumar-asking pointedly whether their plea was intended to "demoralise the forces" at a time when a robust military response was being considered.





The court stressed that anti-terror investigations are not within the judiciary's expertise, remarking, "Since when did Supreme Court judges become experts in these matters?" and urged responsibility in filing such public interest litigations (PILs), especially during a period of national crisis. The bench highlighted the need for unity, stating, "This is the crucial hour when each citizen has joined hands... this is not acceptable to us. Look at sensitivity of the issue...".





The petitioners argued that their plea was on behalf of Kashmiri students in other states, who might face reprisals or be targeted in the aftermath of the attack. However, the court noted that the PIL did not explicitly mention students and directed that concerns for their safety should be addressed to the relevant High Courts instead. The petition was eventually withdrawn, with liberty granted to approach the High Court regarding student safety, though the government opposed even this move.





The Pahalgam terror attack was a meticulously planned massacre, carried out by militants who trekked for nearly 22 hours through rough terrain to reach the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot. The attackers, reportedly three Pakistanis and one local, used AK-47 and M4 rifles, targeting tourists and allegedly segregating victims by religion before opening fire. The brutality and communal targeting were widely condemned, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing that "terrorism's evil agenda could never win" and promising justice for the victims.





A massive manhunt involving the military, local police, and security agencies is ongoing, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) leading the investigation. The NIA has identified and arrested several over ground workers believed to have supported the attackers, and coordinated raids have been conducted across Jammu and Kashmir.





In the wake of the attack, the government has intensified security operations and condemned Pakistan for its continued support of terrorist groups. High-level security meetings have been held, and the armed forces have been given freedom to determine the timing and mode of India's response. Meanwhile, ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased along the Line of Control, further escalating tensions.





The Supreme Court's rejection of the judicial probe plea reflects a broader consensus on maintaining national unity and supporting security forces during a crisis. The court's remarks underscored the importance of not undermining the morale of the armed forces, especially when a coordinated response to terrorism is underway. The focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims, safeguarding vulnerable communities, and holding those responsible for the attack accountable through ongoing investigations led by the NIA.





