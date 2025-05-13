



Mumbai Police have launched an urgent investigation after the Maharashtra Police Control Room received an anonymous email warning of a bomb blast within the next two days. The email, which did not specify any location or timing, emphasized that authorities should not dismiss the threat. Upon receipt, the message was immediately forwarded to Mumbai Police, who have begun efforts to trace the sender and determine the credibility of the warning.





This alert has come at a time of heightened security concerns across India, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists and amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Security measures have been intensified in major cities, with increased vigilance at public venues and transport hubs. The situation has also led to disruptions in flight operations as precautionary steps are enforced.





In response to the evolving threat landscape, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a high-level meeting with senior officers from the armed forces and key agencies. The discussions focused on intelligence sharing, leveraging technology for threat detection, and implementing robust precautionary measures to safeguard public safety. The state government has reiterated its commitment to close coordination with the armed forces and other security agencies to address the current challenges.





This latest threat follows a series of similar incidents in recent weeks, including hoax bomb threats to Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital and other institutions, which have prompted security sweeps and emergency protocols but were ultimately found to be unfounded. Nevertheless, authorities are treating every warning with utmost seriousness, given the sensitive regional context and the potential for disruption.





The investigation into the anonymous email is ongoing, with Mumbai Police working to trace the origin of the message and assess its authenticity. Security agencies remain on high alert, and the public is urged to remain vigilant as the situation develops.





