



In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025-which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and marked the deadliest assault in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack-relations between India and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated.





India has accused Pakistan-based terrorists of orchestrating the attack, leading to a rapid escalation of diplomatic and military tensions, including armed skirmishes along the Line of Control, expulsion of diplomats, suspension of key bilateral agreements, and closure of borders and airspace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Amid this crisis, Pakistan formally approached Russia, seeking its diplomatic intervention to help de-escalate the situation. Pakistan’s ambassador to Moscow, Mohammad Khalid Jamali, emphasized Russia’s unique position as a privileged strategic partner of India and a country with strong ties to Pakistan.





He expressed hope that Moscow could leverage its influence to mediate between the two sides, referencing the historical precedent of the 1966 Tashkent negotiations, when the Soviet Union played a pivotal role in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.





Responding to these developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in separate discussions with both his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar. During these conversations, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s willingness to assist in facilitating a political settlement of the dispute, specifically referencing the need for restraint and the importance of diplomacy. However, Lavrov also emphasized that Russia’s readiness to help was contingent upon both India and Pakistan expressing a mutual willingness to engage in dialogue.





Crucially, Russia has publicly urged both nations to resolve their differences through direct bilateral engagement, in accordance with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. These accords form the cornerstone of the diplomatic framework for peaceful resolution of disputes between India and Pakistan, advocating for respect of the Line of Control and the avoidance of third-party mediation.





While Pakistan has signaled openness to Russian mediation, India has historically maintained a firm stance against third-party involvement in the Kashmir dispute, insisting on bilateral mechanisms as outlined in the aforementioned agreements.





Russia has expressed its willingness to help resolve the India-Pakistan differences over Kashmir, offering to play a mediating role if both parties consent. Moscow’s approach has been to encourage restraint, uphold existing bilateral agreements, and promote direct political dialogue, while also signalling its readiness to step in as a facilitator should both New Delhi and Islamabad agree to such a role. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation or diplomatic engagement hinging on the responses of both India and Pakistan in the coming days.





Reuters







