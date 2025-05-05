



At the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a pointed and strategic message to Europe, emphasising India's evolving foreign policy priorities in a rapidly changing global order.





Jaishankar articulated that India, now a significant global actor, seeks genuine partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests, not lectures from those who fail to practice domestically what they advocate internationally.





Jaishankar observed that while the United States has become more self-sufficient and China continues its established trajectory, Europe is under mounting pressure to adapt to the realities of a multipolar world.





He noted that Europe is experiencing a "reality check" as the global balance of power shifts, and parts of the continent are still struggling to adjust to these new dynamics. For meaningful cooperation with India, he asserted, European nations must reflect seriously on their approach and demonstrate greater sensitivity, understanding, and mutuality of interest.





He cautioned against a prescriptive or moralising stance, particularly from those who do not uphold the same standards at home. “When we look at the world, we look for partners, we don’t look for preachers. Particularly, preachers who don’t practice at home what they preach abroad. Some of Europe is still struggling with that problem,” Jaishankar stated, highlighting the need for practical, interest-driven engagement rather than ideology-driven diplomacy.





Jaishankar also outlined India’s expanding engagement in the polar regions. He highlighted over four decades of Indian activity in the Antarctic and recent steps to strengthen India’s Arctic involvement, including the formulation of a dedicated Arctic policy and international collaborations such as agreements with KSAT on Svalbard, which are relevant to India’s space sector.





He stressed that developments in the Arctic are of “extreme importance” to India, especially given the region’s growing economic, technological, and environmental significance. As the world’s youngest country, India’s future is closely tied to global developments, including those in the Arctic, which will have far-reaching consequences for the entire planet.





In conclusion, Jaishankar’s remarks at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 underscored India’s desire for equal, realistic partnerships on the global stage. He called on Europe to move beyond outdated mindsets and engage with India on the basis of shared interests, mutual respect, and a clear understanding of contemporary global realities.





This approach, he argued, is essential for addressing the complex challenges of a contested, multipolar world and for ensuring that international cooperation is both meaningful and effective.





ANI







