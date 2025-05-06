



Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted tourists and resulted in significant loss of life.





In a direct conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Putin expressed "full support" to India in its fight against terrorism and emphasised that the perpetrators and their supporters must be brought to justice. This condemnation was officially communicated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, highlighting Russia’s solidarity with India during this critical time.





Both leaders also reiterated their commitment to deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India later this year.





Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, discussing the attack and calling for the resolution of disputes between India and Pakistan through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis. This reflects Russia’s consistent stance supporting direct dialogue and peaceful settlement of regional issues.





The Pahalgam attack, carried out by heavily armed militants, specifically targeted Hindu tourists, resulting in 26 deaths, including 25 tourists and one local Muslim who tried to intervene. The attack was linked by Indian authorities to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, with evidence suggesting operational support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a probe, and a significant bounty was announced for information on the suspects.





Despite the tensions with Pakistan, India and Russia have continued to strengthen their strategic partnership. Recently, both nations agreed on six new strategic projects to boost bilateral investment and cooperation across various sectors, underscoring the resilience and depth of their relationship even amid regional crises.





President Putin’s unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and assurance of support to India reinforce the longstanding India-Russia partnership, especially in matters of security and counterterrorism. The diplomatic engagement between the two countries remains robust, with ongoing collaboration in economic, technological, and defence sectors, even as India faces heightened security challenges in its neighbourhood.





ANI







