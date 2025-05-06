



In a significant boost to its military capabilities, India has recently received a fresh shipment of Russian-origin Igla-S air defence missiles. This procurement comes at a critical time as tensions with Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack.





The missiles are being swiftly deployed to forward positions along India's western border to enhance defence capabilities against aerial threats, including enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones. This acquisition represents a strategic move by India to reinforce its military readiness in response to regional security challenges.





Recent Acquisition And Deployment Strategy





The Indian Army has received new supplies of the Russian-origin Igla-S missiles as part of a contract executed under emergency procurement powers granted by the central government. These Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) were delivered a couple of weeks ago and are being rapidly distributed to forward formations along the border areas. The deployment is particularly focused on strengthening air defence capabilities in the western sector facing Pakistan. Defence sources confirm that these missiles will play a crucial role in protecting Indian forces from various aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles operating near the border regions.





The strategic significance of this deployment cannot be overstated, as it comes amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian military's decision to position these advanced air defence systems in forward areas indicates a proactive approach to border security and demonstrates India's commitment to maintaining territorial integrity. The rapid deployment also suggests a high level of operational readiness among Indian defence forces, particularly in response to potential aerial threats from across the border.





Igla-S Missile System Capabilities





The Igla-S is a sophisticated shoulder-fired, very short-range air defence system specifically designed to neutralise low-flying aircraft and other aerial targets. This man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) features infrared homing technology that allows it to track and engage aerial targets with high precision. The missiles are equipped with infrared sensors that can detect and lock onto the heat signatures of enemy aircraft, making them particularly effective against low-altitude threats that might evade larger air defence systems.





One of the key advantages of the Igla-S system is its portability, which enables rapid deployment in diverse terrains and operational environments. Infantry troops can carry and operate these systems with relative ease, providing air defence capabilities even in remote and challenging locations. The system's mobility makes it an ideal complement to India's layered air defence architecture, filling critical gaps in coverage, especially in forward areas where larger systems might not be deployed or practical.





Procurement Process And Financial Investment





The acquisition of Igla-S missiles was facilitated through emergency procurement powers granted by the Indian government to the armed forces. This streamlined procurement process allows for expedited acquisition of critical defence equipment without the typical lengthy bureaucratic procedures. The contract for these missiles is valued at approximately ₹260 crore (roughly $31 million), representing a significant but strategic investment in India's defence capabilities.





The decision to utilise emergency procurement powers highlights the urgency with which India is addressing its defence needs, particularly in response to evolving security challenges in the region. This approach has become increasingly common for the Indian armed forces in recent years, with a particular focus on acquiring spares and equipment necessary to maintain high operational readiness across all branches of the military. The procurement of the Igla-S missiles represents part of a broader trend of accelerated defence acquisitions aimed at enhancing India's military preparedness.





Expansion of Air Defence Arsenal





Beyond the current shipment, India is actively expanding its air defence capabilities through additional acquisitions and indigenous development. The Indian Army has issued tenders for purchasing 48 more launchers and approximately 90 additional VSHORADS missiles under fast-track procedures. Similarly, the Indian Air Force has opted for a comparable contract to enhance its own air defence capabilities with these infrared sensor-based systems. These ongoing procurements indicate a comprehensive approach to strengthening India's multi-layered air defence network.





The focus on bolstering air defence systems comes at a time when aerial threats, particularly from unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, have become increasingly prominent in modern conflicts. The recent Israel-Iran confrontations and the Russia-Ukraine war have underscored the critical importance of robust air and missile defence systems. India's investment in systems like the Igla-S reflects an understanding of these evolving battlefield dynamics and a determination to adapt its defence posture accordingly.





Rising Tensions With Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack





The procurement and deployment of these air defence systems take place against a backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. This attack, allegedly linked to militants associated with the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has significantly deteriorated bilateral relations. In response to the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a substantial bounty of ₹6,000,000 (approximately US$80,000) for information leading to the identification, arrest, or elimination of the individuals responsible, including two Pakistani nationals identified as Ali Bhai (also known as Talha Bhai) and Hashim Musa (also known as Suleiman).





Indigenous Defence Developments





Alongside the acquisition of Russian systems, India has made significant strides in developing indigenous defence technologies to counter various threats. The Indian Army has recently received its first batch of indigenously developed man-portable suicide drones, known as Nagastra 1 loitering munition. These drones are designed for precision strikes on enemy training camps, launch pads, and infiltrators without risking soldiers' lives. With over 75% indigenous content, these systems reduce dependence on foreign sources while providing cost-effective solutions for targeting lower-end threats along both the Pakistan and China borders.





Additionally, the Indian military has successfully tested First Person View (FPV) Kamikaze drones armed with anti-tank munitions. Developed in collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, these drones were assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School under the Fleur-De-Lis Brigade. By March 2025, the formation had fabricated over 100 drones, demonstrating India's growing capability to design, build, and deploy its own unmanned aerial systems without relying on external suppliers.





Another notable indigenous development is the 'Vajra-Shot,' a hand-held anti-drone weapon created by Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions. Weighing only 3.5 kilograms, this lightweight system integrates a radar with a four-kilometre detection range and can disrupt a drone's communication frequency, causing it to lose control and crash. Already deployed with the Indian Army and Air Force, the system has received orders worth approximately USD 25 million, further illustrating India's commitment to strengthening domestic counter-drone capabilities.





Strategic Implications And Future Outlook





The acquisition of Igla-S missiles and the rapid development of indigenous defence technologies signal a comprehensive approach to addressing India's security challenges. These developments have several strategic implications for regional security dynamics. First, they enhance India's defensive capabilities, particularly against the growing threat of drones and low-flying aircraft that have become increasingly prevalent in modern conflicts. Second, they demonstrate India's resolve to maintain a strong defensive posture amid regional tensions, potentially serving as a deterrent against aggressive actions.





The emphasis on both foreign acquisitions and indigenous development reflects a balanced approach to defence modernisation. While systems like the Igla-S provide immediate capability enhancement, the focus on indigenous technologies ensures long-term self-reliance in critical defence areas. This dual approach also allows India to tailor its defence systems to specific operational requirements and geographical conditions, potentially offering more effective solutions than off-the-shelf foreign systems.





Looking ahead, India's defence procurement strategy is likely to continue emphasising rapid acquisition processes for critical technologies while simultaneously investing in domestic research and development. The ongoing tensions with Pakistan and the evolving nature of security threats will likely drive further investments in air defence systems, counter-drone technologies, and precision strike capabilities. This comprehensive approach to defence modernisation positions India to address both immediate security challenges and long-term strategic objectives in an increasingly complex regional security environment.





Conclusion





India's receipt of Russian Igla-S missiles represents a significant enhancement of its air defence capabilities amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The procurement, valued at approximately Rs 260 crore, was executed under emergency powers and demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening its defensive posture along the western border. The deployment of these systems to forward areas, coupled with additional orders for more launchers and missiles, indicates a comprehensive approach to addressing aerial threats in a volatile regional context.





Simultaneously, India's investment in indigenous defence technologies, including suicide drones, Kamikaze FPV systems, and anti-drone weapons, showcases a growing self-reliance in critical defence sectors. This dual approach of immediate capability enhancement through foreign acquisitions and long-term development of domestic technologies positions India to effectively respond to evolving security challenges. As regional tensions persist, these military modernisation efforts will likely continue to shape India's defence posture and influence broader strategic dynamics in South Asia.





