



Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025-which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists-India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).





The Indian armed forces emphasised that their operations were strictly aimed at terror camps and not at Pakistan’s military. However, they asserted that the Pakistan Army, by choosing to support and shield these terror groups, made itself responsible for any losses it suffered during the conflict.





Operation Sindoor began on May 7, 2025, with coordinated strikes by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Indian forces destroyed at least nine terror camps associated with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing over 100 terrorists, including high-profile operatives linked to past attacks such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The operation marked a doctrinal shift, holding Pakistan directly accountable for cross-border terrorism and demonstrating India’s resolve to retaliate forcefully against such threats.





In response, Pakistan launched aerial attacks targeting Indian civilian and military areas. India’s air defence systems, comprising multi-layered sensors and weapon systems-including legacy platforms like Pechora and Osa-AK, as well as indigenous systems like Akash-successfully intercepted these attacks, minimising damage to Indian infrastructure.





The Indian Air Force retaliated by striking key Pakistani military installations, including airfields and radar sites, inflicting significant damage; for example, the Nur Khan airbase near Islamabad and the Rahim Yar Khan airbase suffered extensive destruction, with over 30-40 Pakistani military personnel reported killed.





Air Marshal AK Bharti, speaking at a special media briefing, reiterated that India’s fight was solely against terrorists and their infrastructure. He criticised the Pakistan Army for aligning itself with these groups, thereby escalating the conflict and bearing responsibility for its own losses. The Indian armed forces showcased effective tri-service coordination and advanced air defence capabilities throughout the operation.





After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025. While some violations were reported initially, the situation stabilised, and hostilities subsided, with Indian officials affirming the robustness of their air defence and the limited impact on civilian life.





Operation Sindoor thus not only dealt a significant blow to terrorist networks but also sent a clear message regarding India’s willingness to take decisive action against terrorism and those who support it, fundamentally altering the security calculus in the region.





Based On NDTV Report







