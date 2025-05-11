



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has directed a comprehensive upgrade of security at technical and scientific installations situated in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with particular emphasis on vital Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) facilities in Srinagar and Leh.





This decision follows a high-level joint meeting with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments, convened to assess and strengthen the security preparedness of key research and scientific institutions in light of the prevailing security situation along India’s western borders.





The review focused on institutions of strategic importance, including:





CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC) - National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh Earth Sciences research stations in Ladakh and adjacent regions





Recognising these institutions as critical pillars of national infrastructure, especially in weather forecasting, disaster management, and advanced research, Dr. Singh stressed the necessity for all scientific bodies-particularly those under CSIR, DBT, IMD, and the Ministry of Earth Sciences-to immediately review and reinforce their existing security protocols.





Each institution has been instructed to:





Coordinate closely with respective district administrations for seamless protection and response Develop and circulate updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency situations, ensuring preparedness among staff and local authorities Postpone all upcoming examinations and research proposal calls to avoid disadvantaging students and researchers who may have returned to their home states due to the situation





Additionally, Dr. Singh directed the Director General of IMD to urgently enhance security at its critical installations and data centres in Srinagar, Leh, and other sensitive locations.





The meeting also emphasised the need for:





Regular mock drills and sensitisation programs on self-defence and emergency evacuation strategies Organising blood donation camps involving staff, faculty, and student volunteers Strengthening both internal security protocols and external civil coordination Maintaining constant liaison between scientific institutions and local authorities to ensure robust national resilience





All departments have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive inventory of their facilities in sensitive regions and sharing this with national security agencies for appropriate safeguarding.





This security upgrade comes amid heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border, with both military and civil authorities on high alert following recent ceasefire violations and drone incursions, underscoring the critical need to protect India’s scientific infrastructure from potential threats.





