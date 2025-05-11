



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while inaugurating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, delivered a strong message regarding India’s unwavering stance against terrorism and the recent military actions taken under Operation Sindoor.





Singh emphasised that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military response but a powerful symbol of India’s political, social, and strategic resolve against terrorism, demonstrating the nation’s capability and willingness to act decisively against threats, even beyond its borders.





The operation was launched as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Singh stated that the Indian Army brought justice to the perpetrators, targeting terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan.





He highlighted that the might of the Indian armed forces was felt even in Rawalpindi, the location of the Pakistani Army’s headquarters, underscoring the reach and effectiveness of India's military actions. Singh asserted, “We have shown that whenever India takes action against terrorism, neither the terrorists nor their masters will find safety even across the border,” reinforcing the message that India’s retaliation would not be geographically constrained.





A key aspect of Singh’s address was the emphasis on India’s restraint and ethical conduct during the operation. He clarified that Indian forces meticulously avoided targeting Pakistani civilians, focusing solely on dismantling terrorist infrastructure. This approach, he contrasted with Pakistan’s alleged targeting of Indian civilian areas and religious sites, including temples, gurdwaras, and churches. Singh lauded the Indian Army’s valor and discipline, noting that multiple Pakistani military bases, including those far from the border, were struck, and the reverberations of India’s response were felt throughout Pakistan’s military establishment.





Operation Sindoor involved coordinated strikes at nine key locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, utilising advanced weaponry such as BrahMos, SCALP, and Spice-2000 missiles. The operation resulted in the elimination of several high-profile terrorists, including those involved in past attacks on India, and inflicted significant damage on terror hubs in Muridke and Bahawalpur-sites long associated with planning and training for attacks like Pulwama and Nagrota.





Singh placed Operation Sindoor in the context of India’s broader policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, referencing earlier cross-border actions such as the surgical strikes after Uri and the Balakot airstrikes following Pulwama. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for this assertive approach, declaring that the world now recognises India as a nation that will take effective action against terrorism, regardless of where the threat originates.





In conclusion, Rajnath Singh’s remarks underscored India’s resolve to combat terrorism through decisive military action, the ethical conduct of its armed forces, and the nation’s growing stature as a global power willing to defend its sovereignty and citizens with strength and determination. Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to this new strategic doctrine, signaling that those who threaten India will not find sanctuary, even across international borders.





Based On A News18 Report







