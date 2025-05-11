Bharat Forge 4X4 Armoured Personnel Carrier





In response to growing security needs and the imperative to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian government has directed several private sector defence suppliers-including Bharat Forge and Mahindra & Mahindra’s defence division-to significantly increase production of key munitions and carriers.





This directive specifically targets the ramping up of advanced ammunition such as anti-drone and smart munitions, as well as the manufacture of armoured vehicles designed to integrate modern weapon systems like loitering munitions and guided missiles. These instructions are in addition to the output already being maintained by state-run ordnance factories, reflecting the government’s intent to further boost domestic capacity and readiness.





Bharat Forge, operating a major defence manufacturing facility in Jejuri near Pune, has been at the forefront of this initiative. The facility specializes in the assembly and integration of a range of defence products, including guns, vehicles, and arms systems.





Notably, Bharat Forge recently secured a landmark contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply 184 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ATAGS boasts a firing range of up to 48 kilometres, utilizes an all-electric drive for reduced maintenance, and delivers twice the firing rate of conventional towed guns, while remaining compatible with existing ammunition stocks.





Mahindra, holding a government license to produce small arms and ammunition, has also been instructed to scale up its output. The company is recognized for its expertise in manufacturing armoured and non-armoured military vehicles, including the Marksman (designed for urban combat) and the Rakshak (an armoured utility vehicle for military use). Mahindra’s capabilities in small arms production further complement the government’s push for self-reliance in critical defence supplies.





This move comes amid a broader transformation in India’s defence manufacturing landscape, driven by the “Make in India” initiative. The country’s defence production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY24, with the private sector-including firms like Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and the Tata Group-contributing 21 percent of the total output. This marks a significant shift from a decade ago, when India relied on imports for 65–70 percent of its defence needs; now, approximately 65 percent of defence equipment is produced domestically.





The government’s approach also reflects a strategic effort to diversify and deepen the defence industrial base. India now counts 16 public sector units, over 430 licensed private defence firms, and roughly 16,000 MSMEs as part of its defence ecosystem. The recent request for information issued by the Indian Army for 23mm anti-drone ammunition, under the Directorate General of Army Air Defence, underscores the focus on indigenous solutions for emerging threats.





The government’s directive to private defence suppliers to step up production is a critical step in bolstering India’s self-reliance, innovation, and preparedness in the defence sector. This collaborative push between the public and private sectors is expected to not only meet immediate security requirements but also drive the long-term growth and competitiveness of India’s defence industry.





