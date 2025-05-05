

Maoists attack mining survey site in Jharkhand's Latehar, torch eight vehicles and machines

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 4 (IANS) In a fresh incident of Maoist violence, an armed squad targeted a mining survey site of Coal India’s associate company, the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The Maoists set fire to eight vehicles and machines, including two drilling rigs, causing extensive damage, officials said.





Balumath Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Rawani said six vehicles, including two cars and as many trucks, and two drilling machines were set on fire.





"An investigation has been initiated in the case. A search operation is also underway. It is not yet clear which organisation has carried out the incident," he said.





A splinter group of banned CPI (Maoists) may be involved in the incident, another police officer said.





Labourers, who were working in the village, claimed that a group of people in Maoist attire came and looted their mobile phones.





They also torched the vehicles, a worker said.





PTI







