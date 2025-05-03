



Following the devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians-primarily tourists-Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis issued a strong condemnation of the incident.





In a public statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Cassis expressed Switzerland's unequivocal condemnation of the attack, conveyed condolences to the victims' families, and urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent any further escalation in the region. He emphasized that Switzerland stands ready to support dialogue to foster peace and stability in South Asia.





Cassis's statement followed a telephonic conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during which both leaders discussed the tragic events in Pahalgam. Jaishankar, in his own post on X, thanked Cassis for his solidarity and support, highlighting their shared commitment to a policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.





The attack in Pahalgam, carried out by five armed militants, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley. The assailants, reportedly associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), singled out non-Muslim tourists, demanding they recite the Islamic declaration of faith before shooting them at close range.





Of the 26 victims, most were Hindus, with one Christian and a local Muslim pony operator who tried to intervene also among the dead. The brutality and sectarian nature of the attack have shocked the international community and led to a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.





In the aftermath, the Indian government took several diplomatic and security measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing the border and airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing its airspace to Indian flights. These moves have heightened concerns about a potential broader conflict in the region.





International reactions have called for calm and dialogue. Alongside Switzerland, the European Union and the United States have condemned the attack and urged both India and Pakistan to avoid further escalation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condolences and reaffirmed American cooperation with India in combating terrorism, while also encouraging India to work with Pakistan to maintain regional peace and security. Jaishankar reiterated India's resolve to bring the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack to justice, underscoring the need for international solidarity against terrorism.





Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack reflects the international community's grave concern over the incident and its potential to destabilize the region. Switzerland's call for restraint and readiness to support dialogue highlights the urgent need for de-escalation and cooperative efforts to address terrorism and maintain peace in South Asia.





