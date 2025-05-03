

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with Navroz D Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global, in London during his multi-nation European tour aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties. The meeting underscored India's robust potential as a global investment destination, with Minister Goyal highlighting several key factors that make India attractive to international investors.





Goyal emphasised India's rapidly expanding middle class, its strong and diverse manufacturing capabilities, and the explosive growth of its digital economy. These elements, he noted, collectively create a unique environment for investment and growth, offering significant opportunities for global investors like Alpha Wave Global.





The minister shared on social media, “Met Navroz D Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global in London. Highlighted how India's rapidly expanding middle class, manufacturing capability and rise of digital economy offer a unique opportunity for investment and growth”.





Alpha Wave Global, a prominent investment firm with a history of significant investments in Indian technology and consumer sectors, was receptive to the discussion about India's evolving economic landscape. The meeting focused on how ongoing economic growth and recent policy reforms in India are opening up new avenues for international businesses and investors to participate in and benefit from the country’s development.





Minister Goyal's engagement with Alpha Wave Global comes at a time when the firm, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, has been actively investing in Indian start-ups and established companies, including recent high-profile deals in sectors such as technology, consumer goods, and infrastructure. The firm’s commitment is further illustrated by its recent partnership with Haldiram’s, aimed at supporting the brand’s global expansion, particularly in the US and Middle East, while strengthening its presence in India.





In addition to his meeting with Alpha Wave Global, Goyal also held discussions with Belgian and Flanders officials to deepen the India-Belgium partnership, particularly in trade and investment. He further engaged with European Union counterparts in Brussels to review progress on the ambitious India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasising the need to address both tariff and non-tariff barriers to ensure meaningful progress. Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through regular negotiations, with the next round scheduled in New Delhi from May 12-16.





Goyal’s European tour, which includes stops in the UK, Norway, and Belgium, is part of a broader strategy to drive forward India’s trade and investment dialogues with key partners. In the UK, he is holding a series of high-level talks with government ministers and officials to review the final stages of the India-UK FTA negotiations, which aim to enhance the estimated GBP 41 billion annual trade partnership between the two countries. The visit follows recent positive developments and a renewed commitment from both sides to conclude the FTA negotiations soon.





Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with Alpha Wave Global in London reflects India’s proactive approach to attracting global capital and fostering partnerships that can accelerate the country’s economic transformation. The discussions with Alpha Wave Global and other European stakeholders highlight the growing international confidence in India’s investment climate and the government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for business and innovation.





