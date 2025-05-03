



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a crucial telephonic conversation with Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, in the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and over a dozen injured.





The attack, perpetrated by five armed Islamist terrorists, targeted tourists at the popular Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, marking the deadliest assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





During the call, Jaishankar discussed the details and gravity of the Pahalgam attack, emphasising the urgent need to bring the perpetrators, backers, and planners to justice. He welcomed the European Union’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as publicly stated by Kaja Kallas. Jaishankar’s post on X after the conversation reflected India’s appreciation for the EU’s solidarity and its strong stance against terrorism.





Kaja Kallas, in her own statements, expressed alarm over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack. She urged both countries to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue, warning that escalation would benefit no one. Kallas also spoke with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, conveying similar messages of restraint and the need for diplomatic engagement to ease the situation.





The EU’s position was echoed by other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, all of whom condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.





The attack itself was characterised by indiscriminate gunfire at a tourist spot, with most victims being civilians from various Indian states and one foreign national from Nepal. The militants reportedly singled out men and asked about their religion before shooting, resulting in the deaths of 25 tourists-primarily Hindus and one Christian-and a local Muslim pony operator who tried to intervene.





The incident has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and taking retaliatory diplomatic measures, while Pakistan has denied involvement and responded with its own countermeasures.





In parallel, Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who expressed grief over the loss of lives and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperating with India against terrorism. Rubio encouraged India to engage with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace in South Asia, a sentiment mirrored by the EU’s diplomatic outreach.





The international response, led by the EU and the US, underscores a unified condemnation of terrorism and a call for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan to prevent further escalation. Jaishankar’s diplomatic engagements highlight India’s resolve to seek justice for the victims while navigating the complex regional and global ramifications of the Pahalgam terror attack.





